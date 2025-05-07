OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 with Snapdragon SoCs were launched last year. Now, OnePlus appears to be preparing to unveil a new OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme Edition or OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra handset. The exact moniker is not confirmed yet, but ahead of that, the purported handset has surfaced on the Geekbench database. Additionally, a mysterious OnePlus earphone has allegedly bagged US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, while the Oppo Enco Clip has reportedly been spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site.

An unannounced OnePlus smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number PLC110. The listing, believed to be that of the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, suggests that it may run on Android 15. It shows 2,779 points in single-core testing and 8,660 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 15.03GB of RAM, which could be translated to 16GB on paper.

The listing shows that an octa-core chipset with a 2.40GHz base frequency will power the OnePlus PLC110. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.73GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 3.30GHz and four cores capped at 2.40GHz. These CPU speeds are believed to be associated with the recently unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

OnePlus is rumoured to unveil the OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme Edition alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition later this month. The company introduced the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 in China in December last year. The former has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC, while the OnePlus Ace 5 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Oppo Enco Clip Allegedly Surfaces on FCC Database

Meanwhile, 91Mobiles has found Oppo's upcoming Enco Clip earbuds listed on the IMDA certification site, with the charging case carrying the model number ETEH1. These earbuds are expected to debut in China next week alongside the Oppo Reno 14 series.

Interestingly, the same source also identified a mysterious pair of OnePlus wireless earbuds in the FCC database, bearing the model number E516A—reportedly the same as Oppo's Enco Clip case—hinting that OnePlus may be developing similar earbuds.

The alleged certification suggests that each earbud will pack a 58mAh battery, and the case will be equipped with a 530mAh cell.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.