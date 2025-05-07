Technology News
Samsung's Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Reportedly Get Google Gemini Side Button Functionality

Users will be able to invoke the Gemini AI assistant by pressing and holding the power button.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 20:25 IST
Samsung's Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Reportedly Get Google Gemini Side Button Functionality

Photo Credit: Samsung

Latest Samsung update brings Gemini integration to Samsung Galaxy A devices

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy 25 features are reportedly coming to Galaxy A series
  • It is part of Samsung’s goal of making AI experiences more accessible
  • Latest update is likely to arrive automatically for the eligible phones
Samsung has reportedly started pushing the May software update to its newest Galaxy A series devices, including the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26. A key highlight of this update is a new feature for the side or power button, which now allows users to quickly access Gemini. The press-and-hold shortcut functionality for Gemini was limited to the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones earlier. As Samsung had promised, this feature is now expanding to the more budget-friendly Galaxy A series with the May update.

As reported by Sammyfans, Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 that enables Google Gemini access via the power button. This allows users to launch the AI assistant just by pressing and holding the side button. The AI feature powered by One UI 7 is reportedly reaching eligible handsets with the May 2025 security patch.

The Galaxy A26 is also said to be getting this software update. Users can reportedly customise the side button through Settings to match their preferences. They can either launch Gemini or stick with Bixby.

Additionally, the update is said to bring support for cross-app functionality. Apps such as Calendar, Notes, Reminder, and Clock now integrate seamlessly with Gemini. Users can now perform tasks in these apps by providing voice commands with Gemini.

Samsung Announced AI Side Button Feature for Galaxy A-Series

Samsung had promised recently that select Galaxy A series devices, including Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26, would soon support AI assistant activation through the side button in early May. This update is part of Samsung's goal of making AI experiences more accessible. It was earlier exclusive to Galaxy S series devices. During the Galaxy S25 series launch in January, the Gemini integration was announced as a standout feature.

The latest update is likely to arrive automatically for the eligible Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 units. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy A26, Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy A56, Gemini
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung's Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Reportedly Get Google Gemini Side Button Functionality
