Samsung has reportedly started pushing the May software update to its newest Galaxy A series devices, including the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26. A key highlight of this update is a new feature for the side or power button, which now allows users to quickly access Gemini. The press-and-hold shortcut functionality for Gemini was limited to the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones earlier. As Samsung had promised, this feature is now expanding to the more budget-friendly Galaxy A series with the May update.

As reported by Sammyfans, Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 that enables Google Gemini access via the power button. This allows users to launch the AI assistant just by pressing and holding the side button. The AI feature powered by One UI 7 is reportedly reaching eligible handsets with the May 2025 security patch.

The Galaxy A26 is also said to be getting this software update. Users can reportedly customise the side button through Settings to match their preferences. They can either launch Gemini or stick with Bixby.

Additionally, the update is said to bring support for cross-app functionality. Apps such as Calendar, Notes, Reminder, and Clock now integrate seamlessly with Gemini. Users can now perform tasks in these apps by providing voice commands with Gemini.

Samsung Announced AI Side Button Feature for Galaxy A-Series

Samsung had promised recently that select Galaxy A series devices, including Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26, would soon support AI assistant activation through the side button in early May. This update is part of Samsung's goal of making AI experiences more accessible. It was earlier exclusive to Galaxy S series devices. During the Galaxy S25 series launch in January, the Gemini integration was announced as a standout feature.

The latest update is likely to arrive automatically for the eligible Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 units. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.