Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones are likely to be unveiled soon. The Sony WH-1000XM5 successor is expected to launch at a higher price point than the existing model. Ahead of anything official, key features of the wireless headset have surfaced online. Previously, the headphones were spotted on the FCC certification site. They are likely to come with upgraded specifications and improved audio experience. Notably, the current Sony WH-1000XM5 were unveiled globally in May 2022 and later introduced in India in September, that same year.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Launch, Price, Features (Expected)

According to a Dealabs report, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are expected to launch in select global markets on May 15. In France and Germany, the headphones are tipped to be priced at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 43,300), while in some European countries like Spain and Portugal, they could cost EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 45,200). Customers in the UK will likely have to shell out GBP 399.99 (roughly Rs. 45,200) for the purported headsets, whereas US buyers may have to spend $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,100) on a pair.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones were launched at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,850) in the US, and priced at GBP 379 (roughly Rs. 35,800) in the UK. In India, the headphones were priced at Rs. 34,990.

The report added that the Sony WH-1000XM6 could offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. A 3-minute quick charge may allow up to an hour of playback. The headset is said to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 will be equipped with a QN3 processor, according to the report, which is said to help adjust the active noise cancellation levels based on the environment. Alongside a transparent Ambient Sound Mode and a Talk Mode, the headphones may also offer some passive noise reduction. They are expected to support touch controls and wear detection features, as well as call noise reduction.

As per the leak, the Sony WH-1000XM6 will be equipped with omnidirectional inbuilt microphone. They are said to come with 30mm carbon fibre dome drivers and support Hi-Res Audio and LDAC audio codec alongside SBC, AAC, and LC3. They are likely to support a frequency range of 4Hz to 40KHz. They are expected to be compatible with Sony's Sound Connect app and support 10-band EQ customisation.

Sony's upcoming WH-1000XM6 headphones are expected to support Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity. They are said to come with asymmetrical, adjustable, pressure-free headbands with foldable hinges alongside soft cushion earpads. The headphones are claimed to measure 25.69x20x7.83cm in size, and could weigh 254g. They will likely come in Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver colourways.