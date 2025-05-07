Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WH 1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life

Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life

Sony WH-1000XM6 could be unveiled globally on May 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 18:54 IST
Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life

Sony WH-1000XM5 (pictured) were launched in India at Rs. 34,990

Highlights
  • Sony WH-1000XM6 will likely come with foldable hinges
  • They are expected to support adaptive active noise cancellation
  • The Sony WH-1000XM6 may offer some passive noise reduction as well
Advertisement

Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones are likely to be unveiled soon. The Sony WH-1000XM5 successor is expected to launch at a higher price point than the existing model. Ahead of anything official, key features of the wireless headset have surfaced online. Previously, the headphones were spotted on the FCC certification site. They are likely to come with upgraded specifications and improved audio experience. Notably, the current Sony WH-1000XM5 were unveiled globally in May 2022 and later introduced in India in September, that same year.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Launch, Price, Features (Expected)

According to a Dealabs report, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are expected to launch in select global markets on May 15. In France and Germany, the headphones are tipped to be priced at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 43,300), while in some European countries like Spain and Portugal, they could cost EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 45,200). Customers in the UK will likely have to shell out GBP 399.99 (roughly Rs. 45,200) for the purported headsets, whereas US buyers may have to spend $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,100) on a pair.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones were launched at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,850) in the US, and priced at GBP 379 (roughly Rs. 35,800) in the UK. In India, the headphones were priced at Rs. 34,990.

The report added that the Sony WH-1000XM6 could offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. A 3-minute quick charge may allow up to an hour of playback. The headset is said to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. 

The Sony WH-1000XM6 will be equipped with a QN3 processor, according to the report, which is said to help adjust the active noise cancellation levels based on the environment. Alongside a transparent Ambient Sound Mode and a Talk Mode, the headphones may also offer some passive noise reduction. They are expected to support touch controls and wear detection features, as well as call noise reduction.

As per the leak, the Sony WH-1000XM6 will be equipped with omnidirectional inbuilt microphone. They are said to come with 30mm carbon fibre dome drivers and support Hi-Res Audio and LDAC audio codec alongside SBC, AAC, and LC3. They are likely to support a frequency range of 4Hz to 40KHz. They are expected to be compatible with Sony's Sound Connect app and support 10-band EQ customisation.

Sony's upcoming WH-1000XM6 headphones are expected to support Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity. They are said to come with asymmetrical, adjustable, pressure-free headbands with foldable hinges alongside soft cushion earpads. The headphones are claimed to measure 25.69x20x7.83cm in size, and could weigh 254g. They will likely come in Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver colourways.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony WH-1000XM6, Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Sony WH-1000XM6 Features, Sony WH-1000XM5, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Reportedly Be World's Thinnest Foldable When Launched
Samsung Unveils 2025 Smart TV Lineup in India With Vision AI Features: Price, Availability

Related Stories

Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  3. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  4. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
  5. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Before Anticipated Global Launch
  6. iOS 18.5 Update Will Add Satellite Connectivity Support on iPhone 13
  7. Haier Launches C95 and C90 OLED TVs in India With These Features
  8. Netflix Unveils Redesigned TV App, Adds GenAI Search on iOS
  9. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Leak Online Before Expected Launch
  10. Sony Announces Launch Event for May 13; Could Unveil Xperia 1 VII
#Latest Stories
  1. Split Fiction Sells 4 Million Copies, Nearly Doubling EA's Expectations
  2. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
  3. Samsung Unveils 2025 Smart TV Lineup in India With Vision AI Features: Price, Availability
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Reportedly Be World's Thinnest Foldable When Launched
  5. Reliance Jio Reportedly Halts Express Home Delivery of SIM Cards Following DoT Directive
  6. Ashtram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Crime Thriller Online?
  7. Hugging Face Releases a Free AI Agent That Can Complete Computer-Based Tasks
  8. Sony Schedules Launch Event for May 13; Expected to Unveil Xperia 1 VII
  9. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management
  10. Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »