Asus ROG Ally 2 Spotted via US FCC Listing Alongside 'Project Kennan' Xbox Handheld

Here's what Asus' upcoming Xbox-branded handheld gaming console might look like.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2025 19:24 IST
AMD's successor to the ROG Ally is expected to arrive in the coming weeks or months

Highlights
  • Asus could unveil the ROG Ally 2 in the coming weeks
  • The handheld has been listed on the US FCC website
  • Asus ROG Ally 2 could be equipped with a Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor
Asus is expected to launch its second generation handheld gaming console, the ROG Ally 2, in the coming weeks, and the design and specifications of the upcoming device have now surfaced online. A leaked listing on a US regulator's website has revealed that the Asus ROG Ally 2 and the company's Xbox-branded handheld (codenamed 'Project Kennan') will be equipped with 7-inch 120Hz displays, and AMD processors. Images of these handheld gaming consoles also suggest that they will feature a revamped outer design that resembles a gaming controller.

Asus ROG Ally 2 Could Arrive in Two Variants

A listing (via 91Mobiles) on Indonesia's SDPPI certification website indicates that Asus is working on two models for the ROG Ally 2 and that the handheld gaming console will be available in a black (RC73X1) and white (RC73YA) models. These model numbers are also mentioned in listings on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

Images of the ROG Ally 2 were discovered in US FCC reports
Photo Credit: US FCC via VideoCardz

 

VideoCardz was able to source images of the Asus ROG Ally 2 from reports on Asus and MediaTek on the US FCC website. The black model bears a similar appearance to its white counterpart, but it has a dedicated Xbox button. The white variant also has a button in the same location, but it doesn't have the same logo.

The role of the dedicated Xbox button on the black variant is currently unclear, but a recent report suggested that Microsoft was working on improving Windows handheld consoles with the 'Xbox experience'. Most handheld gaming consoles run on Windows, which doesn't offer an experience optimised for smaller displays, unlike Valve's SteamOS.

The black variant of the ROG Ally 2 will reportedly be equipped with an octa-core AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme (36W) processor along with 64GB of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM. Meanwhile, the white variant is said to be equipped with a less powerful AMD Aeirth Plus (20W) processor, and there's no word on the amount of RAM on this model.

Both models are equipped with a 7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaked images give us a good look at screens on the black and white models but they're turned off, so we have no idea about the software running on both consoles. Previous reports indicate that the Project Kennan device would "combine" the Windows and Xbox experiences.

Last month, Asus teased the arrival of a next-gen ROG Ally console with several hardware upgrades, but stopped short of revealing whether it was the Xbox branded device. At the time, the official Xbox account responded to the company's post on X (formerly Twitter) with a meme, sparking speculation that the upcoming device would be an Xbox branded handheld.

It's worth noting that Asus is expected to unveil new devices at Computex 2025 in Taipei, and the ROG Ally 2 (and the Project Kennan console) could make their debut alongside other upcoming devices. Microsoft could also make an announcement around the same time, so it's worth keeping an eye out for news coming out of Computex, which begins on May 20.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
