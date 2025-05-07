Technology News
English Edition

NASA Stacks Artemis 2 Second Stage While the Future of SLS Remains Uncertain

NASA stacks Artemis 2's upper stage, advancing lunar crew mission despite uncertain SLS future.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 May 2025 22:48 IST
NASA Stacks Artemis 2 Second Stage While the Future of SLS Remains Uncertain

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA completes the stacking of Artemis 2's second stage as SLS faces potential phase-out

Highlights
  • Artemis 2's second stage successfully stacked inside VAB at Kennedy Space
  • ICPS stage to propel Orion and crew around the moon during the 2026 Artem
  • Orion spacecraft and service module delivered and await final rocket inte
Advertisement

NASA's Artemis 2 mission has reached a major milestone as the second stage that powers the Artemis 2 rocket, the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS), has been stacked. Kennedy Space Centre in Florida's technicians mounted the ICPS on top of the SLS rocket inside the Vehicle Assembly Building on May 1. Driven by its upper stage, NASA's Orion spacecraft and four-person crew—three NASA astronauts and one Canadian—out of Earth orbit will travel a free-return path around the moon, therefore allowing NASA's return to deep space exploration.

NASA Advances Artemis 2 Moon Mission as Future of SLS and Orion Faces Uncertainty

As per NASA's announcement, the ICPS arrived at the VAB last month and was hoisted into position inside the rocket stage adapter. The stage is critical for completing the crew's journey past low Earth orbit during the 10-day Artemis 2 mission. Images shared by NASA show the second stage being lowered into place, while the Orion spacecraft and service module, delivered this week by Lockheed Martin, await integration. Exploration Ground Systems will process the Orion module before joining the rest of the launch vehicle.

Artemis 2 follows Artemis 1, which launched uncrewed in 2022 and revealed issues with Orion's heat shield that delayed future missions. The Artemis 2 crew will fly a lunar pass rather than enter lunar orbit. The success of the mission will be vital in opening the path for Artemis 3, currently set for 2027, whereupon humans would land on the moon using a SpaceX Starship lander.

Even with continuous development, ambiguity surrounds the long-term fate of the program. A 2026 budget proposal released May 2 suggests ending the SLS and Orion programs after Artemis 3. If enacted, the mission currently under assembly may be among the final uses of the massive launch vehicle, designed to carry humans beyond low Earth orbit.

Artemis 2 is still relentlessly heading towards launch readiness. Though programming objectives are always changing, NASA's efforts to prepare the SLS and Orion spacecraft highlight a more general aim of maintaining a continuous lunar presence—a step towards eventual Mars exploration.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Artemis 2, Space Launch System, NASA moon mission, Orion spacecraft, ICPS, lunar exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Is Rolling Out a Resizable Gemini Widget for Android Homescreen
Wolf Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

NASA Stacks Artemis 2 Second Stage While the Future of SLS Remains Uncertain
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  4. Sony Announces Launch Event for May 13; Could Unveil Xperia 1 VII
  5. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
  6. Amazon Web Services Might Be Building an AI-Powered Coding Agent
  7. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  8. What Happens in Your Brain When You Read? New Study Maps the Reading Mind
  9. Moto G86 5G May Get a 6,720mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Stacks Artemis 2 Second Stage While the Future of SLS Remains Uncertain
  2. What Happens in Your Brain When You Read? New Study Maps the Reading Mind
  3. Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data in India
  4. Tether to Equip Hadron Platform With Chainalysis Compliance, Monitoring Tools
  5. Amazon Web Services Is Reportedly Working On an AI-Powered Coding Agent
  6. Samsung's Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Reportedly Get Google Gemini Side Button Functionality
  7. Split Fiction Sells 4 Million Copies, Nearly Doubling EA's Expectations
  8. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
  9. Asus ROG Ally 2 Spotted via US FCC Listing Alongside 'Project Kennan' Xbox Handheld
  10. Samsung Unveils 2025 Smart TV Lineup in India With Vision AI Features: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »