Sony Xperia 1 VII is expected to break cover soon. The company has confirmed that it will host a launch event next week. The purported handset, which was recently spotted on a benchmarking website, is expected to be unveiled during the event. Earlier leaks have hinted at the expected design and colourways of the anticipated smartphone. It is expected to arrive as a successor to the Sony Xperia 1 VI, which was introduced in select global markets in May 2024 alongside the Sony Xperia 10 VI.

Sony Xperia Launch Event

Sony confirmed in an X post that it will announce a new Xperia product on May 13 at 4am CEST (10pm IST). The launch event will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel. The promotional poster teases the upcoming product and shows a silhouette of a handset. The company is expected to introduce the Sony Xperia 1 VII handset at the event.

Notably, a Sony smartphone with the model number Sony XQ-FS54, expected to be the Sony Xperia 1 VII, had recently appeared on Geekbench. It is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 12GB of RAM, and could run on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

An earlier report suggested that the Sony Xperia 1 VII was spotted on Taiwan's NCC certification site. The listing showed the purported handset in black, navy green and purple colour options. It is expected to get a triple rear camera unit including an Exmor-T sensor. The handset may measure 165mm in length and 74mm in width. If true, it will be slightly taller than the 162mm long Sony Xperia 1 VI.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Bravia-tuned OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It gets a 48-megapixel primary Sony Exmor T sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel zoom shooter at the back and another 12-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.