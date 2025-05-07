Technology News
Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Online Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch

Honor 400 Pro is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 12:09 IST
Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Online Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 300 Pro (pictured) was unveiled in China in December 2024

  • Honor 400 Pro may ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9
  • The handset could get a 200-megapixel main rear camera sensor
  • The Honor 400 Pro may carry a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter
Honor 400 Pro is expected to arrive in select regions soon alongside the standard Honor 400 model. The handsets appeared on Geekbench recently, which suggested their chipset details. Meanwhile, the price and expected key features of the base variant have been tipped before. A new report has now hinted at the possible price point of the purported Pro version alongside its probable specifications. Notably, Honor unveiled the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro in China in December 2024, but did not launch them in global markets.

Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features (Expected)

The Honor 400 Pro could launch on May 8 alongside the base Honor 400 option, according to a YTECHB report. In global markets, the phones are expected to succeed the Honor 200 Pro and the Honor 200, respectively. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration of the Pro variant is tipped to cost EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 67,700). It will likely be available in Lunar Grey and Midnight Black colour options.

Honor 400 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5000 nits brightness level and HDR support. It is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The phone will likely ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 skin on top.

For optics, the Honor 400 Pro could get a 200-megapixel primary AI camera alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. At the front, the phone is expected to house a 50-megapixel camera and a depth sensor. The cameras are said to support electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Honor 400 Po is tipped to come with the Honor AI suite, including AI Summary, AI Superzoom, AI Portrait Snap, AI Eraser, and more, as well as Google's Gemini and Circle to Search features. The handset is said to be backed by a 5,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is tipped to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone may measure 160.8x76.1x8.1 mm in size and could weigh 205g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price Reportedly Leaks; May Debut With Same Specifications as Galaxy Z Flip 6

