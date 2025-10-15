Technology News
  Summer Game Fest Sets June 2026 Date for Next Edition, Confirms Venue Change

Summer Game Fest Sets June 2026 Date for Next Edition, Confirms Venue Change

The next edition of Summer Game Fest will take place live on June 5, 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 October 2025 11:50 IST
Summer Game Fest Sets June 2026 Date for Next Edition, Confirms Venue Change

Photo Credit: Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest 2026 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Highlights
  • Summer Game Fest 2026 tickets will go on sale in spring next year
  • Geoff Keighley will also host The Game Awards 2025 on December 11
  • This year's Summer Game Fest took place on June 6, 2025
Geoff Keighley has confirmed the date for Summer Game Fest 2026. The next edition of the annual games showcase, which has in essence replaced the now discontinued E3 expo, will take place on June 5, 2026, the host and producer of the event announced Tuesday. Alongside the date, he also announced a venue change for the event. Summer Game Fest 2026 will take place live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Summer Game Fest 2026 Date Announced

Keighley made the announcement in a post on X, confirming that tickets for the in-person Summer Game Fest 2026 event would go on sale in spring 2026. The presenter said the event would be “a spectacular, cross-platform showcase of what's next in video games.”

As always, the showcase will be livestreamed across the event's official YouTube and Twitch channels. A full event schedule should be available sometime next year, closer to the event.

Summer Game Fest 2025 took place on June 6 at YouTube theatre. The showcase featured several major announcements and reveals. The biggest reveal was Resident Evil Requiem, the final announcement during the show. The survival horror game is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 27, 2026.

Other announcements at this year's Summer Game Fest included Mortal Shell 2, Stranger Than Heaven, and Atomic Heart 2.

Keighley is also gearing up to host The Game Awards 2025 later this year. The annual awards event, which recognises the best games of the past year across several categories, will take place live on December 11 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The nominess for this year's The Game Awards will be announced in mid-November. The event will also feature announcements on upcoming games. At The Game Awards 2024, Naughty Dog revealed its next project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

The top prize at The Game Awards 2025 will perhaps be the most hotly contested category. Acclaimed titles like Hades 2, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Blue Prince, Split Fiction, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will likely go up against one another in the The Game of the Year category.

OpenAI Prepares Adult-Only ChatGPT With Personalities and Erotic Roleplay Options
Summer Game Fest Sets June 2026 Date for Next Edition, Confirms Venue Change
