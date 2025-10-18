Playing games on your smartphone or computer used to be much easier, a few years ago. Instead of downloading games that take up space on your PC, you could just play Flash games in your browser, and these titles would work even if you had an older or slower computer. Thankfully you can relive those days via Poki games, which can be accessed directly from your web browser, and no downloads are required. From action and adventure to puzzles, racing, sports, and multiplayer games, there's something for everyone in all age groups. The Subway Surfers, Hill Climb Racing Lite, Stickman Hook, and Temple Run 2 are some popular titles available on the Poki web gaming platform.

With so many titles to choose from, picking one can feel like a challenge. Read on for our handpicked list of some of the top Poki games worth your time. All of the titles listed below can be played in your browser, which means you don't need to download or install any of these games on your smartphone or computer.

Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers is an endless runner game where you play as Jake, escaping from a grumpy inspector and his dog through subway tracks. The player needs to dodge trains, trams, and various obstacles while collecting coins to unlock power-ups, characters, and boards. With the keys, players can customise the characters and upgrade their hoverboards with special powers. This game was extremely popular when it was first released on mobile phones, and you can play it from your browser without installing any new software.

The Subway Surfers, developed by Sybo in 2012, is free to play in your browser. Players can use their keyboard and mouse to control the game, and even switch to full-screen mode.

Play Subway Surfers

Hill Climb Racing Lite

Hill Climb Racing Lite is a streamlined version of the popular 2D physics-based mobile racing game, Hill Climb Racing, known for turning uphill driving into a global craze. It features physics, coin-collecting, and wild terrain filled with steep climbs, deep valleys, and big jumps. You can earn extra coins by staying airborne and pulling off stunts. The longer you're in the air or the cleaner your flips, the more bonus coins you get. The rare move of landing on your back after a flip will also bring a bonus reward. Finnish programmer Toni Fingerroos built Hill Climb Racing solo in 2012.

On Desktop players can press D or the right arrow key to accelerate, and A or the left arrow key to brake. On mobile, players can tap the right side of the screen to hit the gas and the left side to brake.

Play Hill Climb Racing Lite

Master Chess

As the name suggests, Master Chess is a classic board game focused on strategy and critical thinking. Developed by Codethislab in HTML5, it can be played both online and offline, and even on mobile devices and tablets. Players can challenge the computer AI or play locally with a friend on the same device.

Play Master Chess

Vortella's Dress Up

If you love styling and fashion, Vortella's Dress Up is the perfect game designed for you. Created by Devortel, this online dress-up game lets you step into the shoes of a fashion expert. You can mix and match outfits, experiment with colours, and create standout looks that show off your personal style.

Players can join fashion challenges, compete with friends, and see who can put together the most stylish outfit in each round. It can be played using your mouse to click and drag, or using the WASD keys to move around.

Play Vortella's Dress Up

Stickman Hook

Stickman Hook, developed by Madbox, is a skill game where you control a swinging stickman navigating through tricky levels filled with obstacles. You can play up to 100 levels directly from your browser. The game challenges your timing and reflexes as you swing from hook to hook in vibrant, dynamic environments. As you progress, you can unlock characters to customise your gameplay.

The game also includes an online multiplayer mode. Players can use Spacebar or Left Click to swing and hold to stay attached and release to fly.

Play Stickman Hook

Temple Run 2

Temple Run 2, developed by Imangi Studios, is the second instlalment of the popular Temple Run. It's an endless runner game where you take on the role of a daring treasure hunter escaping with a golden idol. Players can run, jump, slide, and turn their way through cliffs, zip-lines, forests, and mines in the game. All these can be done while dodging deadly traps and escaping the evil monkey monsters. Players can collect coins, unlock power-ups, and try to beat their high score.

Play Temple Run 2

MR Racer Car Racing

MR Racer - Car Racing, created by ChennaiGames, is a fast-paced driving game that puts you behind the wheel of high-speed supercars on busy streets in various locations. It lets you zoom through traffic, weave between vehicles, and test your reflexes in multiple game modes and dynamic locations.

Players can take driving challenges, earn rewards, and use their winnings to upgrade and customise their ride.

Play Mr Racer Car Racing

MineFun.io

MineFun.io, created by Vectaria, is an online game that throws you into a vibrant blocky world packed with adventures. In the parkour mode, you will do jumping, running, and dodging obstacles on tricky platforms. Pick from a wide range of cool maps, from island getaways to the classic Obby world. Rack up coins to snag awesome skins and personalise your character. You can also play this game with friends.

MineFun.io now offers new game rooms, Bed Wars, Sky Wars, and Parkour. Each room offers a different way to play, whether you like working in a team, battling in the sky, or testing your jumping skills.

Play MineFun.io