Huawei Nova Flip S Launched With 4,400mAh Battery, 2.14-Inch Cover Screen: Price, Features

Huawei Nova Flip S features a 50-megapixel outward-facing primary camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2025 18:49 IST
Huawei Nova Flip S Launched With 4,400mAh Battery, 2.14-Inch Cover Screen: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova Flip S is offered in six shades including Sky Blue and Feather Sand Black (translated)

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova Flip S likely packs a Kirin 8000 chip
  • The handset comes with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Huawei Nova Flip S supports 66W wired fast charging
Huawei Nova Flip S has been launched in China. It has similar features to the Nova Flip model introduced in the country in August 2024, but comes with a cheaper price tag and two new colour options. The handset carries a 4,400mAh battery, a 50-megapixel dual outward-facing camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 2.14-inch cover screen and a 6.94-inch main foldable display. The clamshell foldable is likely backed by the same Kirin 8000 chip that powers the standard Nova Flip variant.

Huawei Nova Flip S Price, Colour Options

Huawei Nova Flip S price is set at CNY 3,388 (roughly Rs. 41,900) for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB variant will set you back by CNY 3,688 (roughly Rs. 45,600). It is available in New Green, Zero White, Sakura Pink, Star Black, Sky Blue, and Feather Sand Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Huawei Nova Flip S Specifications, Features

The Huawei Nova Flip S sports a 6.94-inch full-HD+ (2690×1136 pixels) OLED foldable internal screen and a 2.14-inch OLED cover display both designed with rounded corners. The outer screen has a 480×480-pixel resolution. Supporting the P3 wide colour gamut, the main screen also includes up to 120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate for smooth and responsive visuals.

Huawei has not yet disclosed the chipset or RAM details of the Huawei Nova Flip S, but reports suggest it may feature the same Kirin 8000 processor found in the standard Nova Flip model. It comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The handset runs on HarmonyOS 5.1 out of the box.

The Huawei Nova Flip S is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The main camera can record videos at 4K resolution. The company says that the actual photo quality may vary depending on the shooting mode. The inner screen has a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Huawei Nova Flip S is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging. When unfolded, the device measures 6.88mm in thickness and weighs 195g. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and reliable authentication.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei Nova Flip S, Huawei Nova Flip S Launch, Huawei Nova Flip S Price, Huawei Nova Flip S Features, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Huawei Nova Flip S Launched With 4,400mAh Battery, 2.14-Inch Cover Screen: Price, Features
