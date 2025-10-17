Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • OnePlus Pad 2 With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 3K Display Set to Launch in China Alongside OnePlus 15

OnePlus Pad 2 With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 3K Display Set to Launch in China Alongside OnePlus 15

OnePlus Pad 2 is teased to be available in Azure and Dark Gray colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 October 2025 16:05 IST
OnePlus Pad 2 With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 3K Display Set to Launch in China Alongside OnePlus 15

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 will be launched alongside the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 will launch in China soon
  • The tablet will offer up to 16GB of RAM
  • The company already offers a OnePlus Pad 2 model outside China
Advertisement

OnePlus Pad 2 is set to launch in China later this month, the company confirmed on Friday. The brand shared a poster of the upcoming tablet on Weibo, revealing its launch date, colourways, and key specifications. OnePlus previously launched a tablet with the same name in global markets, but with different specifications. Customers in China can already pre-order the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2, which will be launched alongside the OnePlus 15 in two colour options. It is confirmed to sport a 3K resolution display and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications

The upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 is scheduled to launch on October 27. The event will begin at 7:00pm in China (4:30pm IST). The flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 are also set to debut in the same event. The company has already started accepting pre-reservations for the OnePlus Pad 2 through the OnePlus official store, JD.com, and other e-commerce platforms. It is teased to be available in Azure and Dark Gray colourways.

oneplus pad 2 weibo Oneplus

The OnePlus Pad 2 will debut on the same date as the OnePlus 15
Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

 

In China, the OnePlus Pad 2 will be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It will feature a 3K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

It's worth noting that while the company already offers a tablet called the OnePlus Pad 2 (Review) in other markets, including India. This model is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip along with up to 12GGB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and sports a 3K display. It was launched in July 2024.

Other specifications of the global OnePlus Pad 2 model include a 9,510mAh battery and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The tablet is also equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, and it runs on OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CERT-In Highlights Zoom Security Flaws That Could Let Hackers Access Meeting, Sensitive Information

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad 2 With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 3K Display Set to Launch in China Alongside OnePlus 15
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th): What to Stream This Weekend?
  2. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Lands on Amazon Prime Video Soon
  3. Motorola G67 Power 5G Visits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches for Runners
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch, Colourways Confirmed After China Debut
  6. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Debut in These Three Colourways
  7. CERT-In Asks Zoom Users to Update to Stay Safe From These Security Flaws
  8. iQOO Neo 11 Design Teased Again Ahead of Launch in China
  9. Oppo Watch S With Temperature Monitoring Launched at This Price
  10. Redmi K90 Pro Max Design Teased; Will Debut With Bose-Tuned Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Aims to Make 25 Million Switch 2 Units by March 2026 to Set Gaming History
  2. iQOO 15 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website as Global Launch Nears
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 3K Display Set to Launch in China Alongside OnePlus 15
  4. CERT-In Highlights Zoom Security Flaws That Could Let Hackers Access Meeting, Sensitive Information
  5. OpenAI Is Now Letting Users Generate Sora 2 Videos on the Web, Increases Duration
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max Design Revealed; Will Feature Denim-Textured Rear Panel, Bose-Tuned Speakers
  7. OnePlus Announces OxygenOS 16 With AI Productivity Suite, Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity With Apple Watch
  8. JioFinance Announces Limited-Time Jio Gold 24K Days Festive Offer Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras
  9. EA Says Battlefield 6 Is the Biggest Launch in Franchise History, Confirms 7 Million Unit Sales Milestone
  10. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Lands on Amazon Prime Video Soon: Know When, Where to Watch Action-Thriller Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »