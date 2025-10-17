OnePlus Pad 2 is set to launch in China later this month, the company confirmed on Friday. The brand shared a poster of the upcoming tablet on Weibo, revealing its launch date, colourways, and key specifications. OnePlus previously launched a tablet with the same name in global markets, but with different specifications. Customers in China can already pre-order the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2, which will be launched alongside the OnePlus 15 in two colour options. It is confirmed to sport a 3K resolution display and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications

The upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 is scheduled to launch on October 27. The event will begin at 7:00pm in China (4:30pm IST). The flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 are also set to debut in the same event. The company has already started accepting pre-reservations for the OnePlus Pad 2 through the OnePlus official store, JD.com, and other e-commerce platforms. It is teased to be available in Azure and Dark Gray colourways.

The OnePlus Pad 2 will debut on the same date as the OnePlus 15

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

In China, the OnePlus Pad 2 will be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It will feature a 3K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

It's worth noting that while the company already offers a tablet called the OnePlus Pad 2 (Review) in other markets, including India. This model is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip along with up to 12GGB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and sports a 3K display. It was launched in July 2024.

Other specifications of the global OnePlus Pad 2 model include a 9,510mAh battery and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The tablet is also equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, and it runs on OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.