Vivo launched its OriginOS 6 software update in China on October 10, and the Chinese tech firm recently launched its flagship Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, which run on Android 16-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box. While the company had already announced the release timeline for the OriginOS 6 update for China and global markets, it has now revealed the OriginOS 6 rollout schedule for India. The first Vivo phones to get the update will be the Vivo X200 lineup and it will arrive at the start of November. The tech firm will also roll out the OriginOS 6 update in phases, ending in the first half of 2026.

OriginOS 6 Release Timeline in India

The Chinese smartphone maker revealed the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 rollout schedule for the Vivo phones in India. Here is the list of phones that will receive the latest operating system, along with a tentative schedule.

OriginOS 6 Features

Launched in China during the Vivo Developer Conference 2025 on October 10, the OriginOS 6 skin features Origin Smooth Engine to enhance fluidity over its predecessor. It also supports the company's Ultra-core Computing and Memory Fusion technology.

Vivo claims that the OriginOS 6 update will allow users to open an album with 5,000 photos, which will load “in seconds”. It is said to offer 106 percent faster data loading speeds, compared with the previous version. It's worth noting that users outside China did not have access to OriginOS 5, and the latest software update will replace Funtouch OS 15 in these regions, including India.

It also ships with a dual-rendering architecture to enhance efficiency. The redesigned user interface allows elements to stretch with a “soft Spring effect”, while app icons adjust dynamically depending on the size of the widgets. OriginOS 6 also gets Morphing Animations, One-Shot Animations, Light and Shadow Space, and Dynamic Glow and System lighting.

On top of this, the company has introduced the Vivo Sans font with support for more than 40 languages. The OriginOS 6 update also brings Origin Island, which is designed to provide users with smart suggestions and live activity information. It will display music controls, copied phone numbers with call or message shortcuts, and meeting details with a one-tap “Join” button. The OriginOS 6 update also allows users to connect with various Apple devices, according to the company.