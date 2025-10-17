Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Update Rollout Schedule in India: Check Full Release Timeline

Vivo's OriginOS 6 software update will arrive on the Vivo X200 series at the beginning of November.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2025 18:36 IST
Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Update Rollout Schedule in India: Check Full Release Timeline

Photo Credit: Vivo

Origin OS 6 skin is built on top of Android 16

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OriginOS 6 features the Origin Smooth Engine
  • Vivo X300 series ships with OriginOS 6
  • Vivo will start rolling out the update next month
Advertisement

Vivo launched its OriginOS 6 software update in China on October 10, and the Chinese tech firm recently launched its flagship Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, which run on Android 16-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box. While the company had already announced the release timeline for the OriginOS 6 update for China and global markets, it has now revealed the OriginOS 6 rollout schedule for India. The first Vivo phones to get the update will be the Vivo X200 lineup and it will arrive at the start of November. The tech firm will also roll out the OriginOS 6 update in phases, ending in the first half of 2026.

OriginOS 6 Release Timeline in India

The Chinese smartphone maker revealed the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 rollout schedule for the Vivo phones in India. Here is the list of phones that will receive the latest operating system, along with a tentative schedule.

Timeline Models
Early November 2025 Vivo X200 Series
  Vivo X Fold 5
  Vivo V60
   
Mid-November 2025 Vivo X100 Series
  Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
   
Mid-December 2025 Vivo V60e
  Vivo V50
  Vivo V50e
  Vivo T4 Ultra
  Vivo T4 Pro
  Vivo T4R 5G
   
First Half of 2026 Vivo X90 Series
  Vivo V40 Series
  Vivo V30 Series
  Vivo T4 5G
  Vivo T4x 5G
  Vivo T3 Series
  Vivo Y400 Series
  Vivo Y300 5G
  Vivo Y200 Series
  Vivo Y100
  Vivo Y100A
  Vivo Y58 5G
  Vivo Y39 5G

OriginOS 6 Features

Launched in China during the Vivo Developer Conference 2025 on October 10, the OriginOS 6 skin features Origin Smooth Engine to enhance fluidity over its predecessor. It also supports the company's Ultra-core Computing and Memory Fusion technology.

Vivo claims that the OriginOS 6 update will allow users to open an album with 5,000 photos, which will load “in seconds”. It is said to offer 106 percent faster data loading speeds, compared with the previous version. It's worth noting that users outside China did not have access to OriginOS 5, and the latest software update will replace Funtouch OS 15 in these regions, including India.

It also ships with a dual-rendering architecture to enhance efficiency. The redesigned user interface allows elements to stretch with a “soft Spring effect”, while app icons adjust dynamically depending on the size of the widgets. OriginOS 6 also gets Morphing Animations, One-Shot Animations, Light and Shadow Space, and Dynamic Glow and System lighting.

On top of this, the company has introduced the Vivo Sans font with support for more than 40 languages. The OriginOS 6 update also brings Origin Island, which is designed to provide users with smart suggestions and live activity information. It will display music controls, copied phone numbers with call or message shortcuts, and meeting details with a one-tap “Join” button. The OriginOS 6 update also allows users to connect with various Apple devices, according to the company.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design with unique rear panel
  • Quad-curved display offers immersive viewing experience
  • Really good battery life
  • IP69 rating
  • Main rear camera captures good photos
  • Bad
  • Not much of an upgrade over the Vivo V40e
  • Glossy material is a fingerprint magnet
Read detailed Vivo V50e review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo T4R 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP65-rated design
  • Bright quad-curved display
  • HDR10 streaming support
  • Good for gaming
  • Good video recording
  • Excellent battery
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Only one rear facing camera
  • Single speaker produces tinny sound
Read detailed Vivo T4 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo Y100 5G

Vivo Y100 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel-megapixel + 8-megapixel + Flicker sensor
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAhmAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo Y39 5G

Vivo Y39 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1608x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Origin OS, OriginOS 6, OriginOS 6 release timeline, OriginOS 6 India launch timeline, Android 16, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

Related Stories

Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Update Rollout Schedule in India: Check Full Release Timeline
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th): What to Stream This Weekend?
  2. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 to Land on OTT Platforms Soon: All the Details
  3. Motorola G67 Power 5G Visits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  4. OnePlus Ace 6 Design, Colourways Teased Ahead of China Launch
  5. Satellites Capture Record-Breaking 20-Metre Waves Crossing Entire Oceans
  6. Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Update Schedule in India: See Release Timeline
  7. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Lands on Amazon Prime Video Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Maker
  9. iQOO Neo 11 Design Teased Again Ahead of Launch in China
  10. Redmi K90 Pro Max Design Teased; Will Debut With Bose-Tuned Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Arshad Warsi's Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About This Thriller
  2. Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Update Rollout Schedule in India: Check Full Release Timeline
  3. Huawei Nova Flip S Launched With 4,400mAh Battery, 2.14-Inch Cover Screen: Price, Features
  4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps Reportedly Set for OTT Debut Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition Launched With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Anthropic Connects Claude With Microsoft 365 Platforms, Can Pull Information From Outlook and Teams
  7. Red Magic 11 Pro Series Launched With Snapdragon Elite Gen 5, Liquid Cooling: Price, Specifications
  8. Nintendo Aims to Make 25 Million Switch 2 Units by March 2026 to Set Gaming History
  9. iQOO 15 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website as Global Launch Nears
  10. OnePlus Pad 2 With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 3K Display Set to Launch in China Alongside OnePlus 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »