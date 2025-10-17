Technology News
  EA Says Battlefield 6 Is the Biggest Launch in Franchise History, Confirms 7 Million Unit Sales Milestone

EA Says Battlefield 6 Is the Biggest Launch in Franchise History, Confirms 7 Million Unit Sales Milestone

Battlefield 6's launch was a "record-breaking success," EA said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 October 2025 13:12 IST
EA Says Battlefield 6 Is the Biggest Launch in Franchise History, Confirms 7 Million Unit Sales Milestone

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 reached over 700,000 concurrent players on Steam

Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10
  • EA said Battlefield 6 had seen the most concurrent players in the series
  • Battlefield 6 season 1 kicks off on October 28
Battlefield 6 is the “biggest launch in franchise history”, Electronic Arts has confirmed. The military shooter is a “record-breaking success” with over seven million copies sold, the company said. EA's confirmation came after a markets research firm reported the sales figure this week, five days after the game's launch.

Battlefield 6 Breaks Records

In a press release on Thursday, EA called Battlefield 6 “one of the biggest gaming and entertainment launches of the year”. The game had the biggest opening in Battlefield franchise history, the company said.

EA also confirmed that Battlefield 6 sold over seven million copies during the first three days of launch. Over its first three-day weekend, Battlefield 6 players took part in 172 million matches online and watched 15 million hours of gameplay on streaming services. Battlefield 6 has also earned the most concurrent players for a Battlefield game ever, EA said.

“First and foremost we want to thank our players,” said Byron Beede, general manager of Battlefield. “Battlefield 6 was built with our fans. From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback. Together, with our players we've had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever. And this is just the beginning - our first season of new content is just 12 days away.”

Battlefield boss Vince Zampella, too, thanked players for the game's successful launch. “We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead,” he said.

EA will kick off the first season for Battlefield 6 on October 28, bringing a new map and a new multiplayer mode. Two other phases for Season 1 content are planned for later this year.

Earlier this week, Alinea Analytics reported that Battlefield 6 had sold seven million copies across all platforms in five days of launch. As per the firm's data, the shooter is the second-biggest launch of the year behind EA Sports FC 26. Battlefield 6 has also reportedly generated $350 million (roughly Rs. 3,077 crore) in revenue since launch.

On Steam, the game is said to have sold over 3.5 million copies. The game hit over 700,000 peak concurrent players on Steam, making it one of the most played games in the history of the platform. Battlefield 6 released on October 10 and is now available across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, EA
Windows 11 Gets Its Biggest AI Update as Copilot Becomes Fully Integrated


