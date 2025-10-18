Technology News
Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Know When to Watch This Shefali Shah Thriller Series

Delhi Crime is set to return with season 3 and stars Shefali Shah in the lead role. This season will be inspired by a real-life Baby-Falak Case.

Updated: 18 October 2025 12:05 IST
Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Know When to Watch This Shefali Shah Thriller Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Delhi Crime returns with a gripping new season—more intense cases, fierce rivalries, and shocking twists

Highlights
  • Delhi Crime returns with a new Season
  • It stars Shefali Shah in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Nov 13th, 2025, only on Netflix
Created by Richie Mehta, this Emmy Award-winning series is back with its new season, which stars Shefali Shah in the lead role. This season, the crime will get intense, and the investigation process will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. This season will follow DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah), along with her team, who will explore the darkest shades of society and uncover a horrifying case of human trafficking. This season is inspired by the Baby-Falak case.

When and Where to Watch Delhi Crime Season 3

The show will premiere on Nov 13th, 2025, only on Netflix. The viewers are required to have an active subscription to stream all episodes online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Delhi Crime Season 3

This season is set to go beyond the Delhi streets, as the discovery of an abandoned baby will become a national highlight. As DCP Vartika (played by Shefali Shah) digs deeper into the investigation, she will uncover some of the darkest corners of society.

Also, she will be accompanied by her team, Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) and Inspector Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang), to expose the reality of exploitation, child abuse, and human trafficking. Significantly, this season, Huma Qureshi will step in as an antagonist who will change the dynamics of the investigation.

Cast and Crew of Delhi Crime Season 3

Delhi Crime Season 3 will return with the prominent faces like Shefali Shah in the lead role, accompanied by Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Taliang, Jaya Bhattacharya, Anuraag Arora, and more. Huma Quershi also joins the season. Tanuj Chopra is the director for the third season.

Reception of Delhi Crime Season 3

Season 3 is yet to land on the digital screens on Nov 13th, 2025. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 8.5/10.

 

