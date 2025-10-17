Technology News
Redmi K90 Pro Max Design Revealed; Will Feature Denim-Textured Rear Panel, Bose-Tuned Speakers

Redmi K90 Pro Max could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2025 14:53 IST
Redmi K90 Pro Max Design Revealed; Will Feature Denim-Textured Rear Panel, Bose-Tuned Speakers

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Pro Max will come in textured denim blue and Flowing Gold White (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Pro Max will likely feature triple rear cameras
  • It is expected to have a speaker system tuned by Bose
  • The Redmi K90 Pro Max may support 100W wired fast charging
Redmi K90 Pro Max is set to launch in China on October 23 and the company has now revealed the design of its upcoming K-series handset. The Redmi K90 Pro Max is expected to come with a triple rear camera unit. The design suggests that the upcoming smartphone will come with speaker units tuned by Bose, and one of the colourways will feature a rear panel with a denim-like texture. The Redmi K90 Pro Max will be accompanied by the standard Redmi K90 model.

Redmi K90 Pro Max Design, Features (Expected)

Redmi's latest teaser reveals that the Redmi K90 Pro Max will come in a dual-tone textured denim blue finish. According to the company, this version will have a silver coloured middle frame and camera island. It is said to employ nano-leather for improved durability, as well as resistance to UV rays, yellowing, and dirt. It will also be available in a Flowing Gold White colour variant.

redmi k90 pro max redmi inline Redmi K90 Pro Max

Redmi K90 Pro Max will come in a dual-tone textured denim blue finish
Photo Credit: Redmi

 

On the front, the Redmi K90 Pro Max sports a centre aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, and the display has very slim, uniform bezels. The rear panel houses a rectangular camera module featuring four circular openings arranged in a 2×2 grid. Three of these hold camera lenses, including a periscope sensor, while the fourth likely accommodates an additional unidentified sensor, with the LED flash positioned in the middle of these camera units.

Beside the main camera module, there's a separate circular cutout marked with the text 'Sound by Bose'. This points to a collaboration between Redmi and Bose, suggesting that the Redmi K90 Pro Max's built-in audio system is professionally tuned for enhanced sound performance. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge.

The company has confirmed that the Redmi K90 Pro Max will launch in China on October 23 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and support 100W wired fast charging.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
