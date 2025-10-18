The Conjuring: Last Rites has finally made its online debut in India. This one is a supernatural horror movie directed by Michael Chaves. The fans are excited for its OTT debut, and while it has been released but with has a nerve-chilling storyline. It serves as the ninth instalment in The Conjuring Series, and this one is based on the Smurl Haunting Case. The movie was released in the theatres on September 5th and is now streaming on Prime Video. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, storyline and more.

When and Where to Watch The Conjouring-Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves, will be available from October 17th on Prime Video, while it's currently available for rent.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Michael Chaves, the cast involves Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ben Hardy, Mia Tomlinson, Steve Coulter and many others.

The Storyline

While The Conjouring: Last Rites is the final instalment of the Conjuring franchise, even this one, like its usual base, follows the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorren Warren, as they discover and take over the real-life Smurl family hunting.

The movie revolves around the Warrens' attempt to help the Smurls and their family. The family happens to be distressed due to the demonic presence, which is linked to the cursed mirror. The haunting keeps getting worse, and more strange sounds and smells.

This also leads to violent physical attacks and possessions. The Warrens also get involved in this case, which is also the time when the Warrens are particularly going through a tough situation due to Ed's deteriorating heart condition, making their investigation challenging.

Reception

The Conjuring-Last Rites, the ninth installment, is now streaming on OTT platform Prime Video, from October 17th and has an IMDB rating of 6.3/10.