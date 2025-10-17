Vast Space is preparing to open Haven-1, the first privately owned space station in the world in 2026. This is a single-module habitat that will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying short 10-day crew missions of four astronauts each. Once it has finished final welds, the company is incorporating life-support equipment and a huge domed window. NASA supports the testing of the systems of Haven-1, which is the step to the safe and new commercial spaceflight.

A minimalist lab in orbit

According to Vastspace.com, Haven-1 is modest by space station standards. The cylindrical module offers about 45 cubic meters of interior space, roughly the size of a tour bus. It includes four small crew quarters and lockers for science gear, plus a common area for dining and experiments.

Four astronauts will visit for about ten days at a time, flown up by SpaceX's Dragon capsule. Life support runs on proven shuttle-era tech in an “open-loop” design.

Final assembly and launch plans

Vast reports that the Haven-1 primary hull is completely welded and painted and technicians are currently installing such major systems as the station hatch and a 1.1-meter domed window. A 14-ton module will be integrated and subsequently be subjected to vibration and thermal-vacuum tests in NASA Glenn Research Center in early 2026.

In the first half of the year 2012, NASA assisted the validation of the air filter system on Haven-1 and it confirmed the ability to scrub toxins in the atmosphere of the station. SpaceX has contracted a Falcon 9 to launch Haven-1 into orbit; the launch is scheduled to take place in the spring of 2026.