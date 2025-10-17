Written by Bhavini Bheda and Sumit Saxena, Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas, is an upcoming crime thriller film that is reported to land on the digital screens soon. Starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in the prominent roles, this film revolves around Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who investigates the case of missing girls. However, things take a wild turn when his search uncovers some shocking truths and conspiracies related to the missing girls. The sequences are promising, and the stellar cast will make this movie watchable.

When and Where to Watch Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshas

Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshas will begin streaming from Oct 17th, 2025, only on Zee5. Viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

This crime thriller film follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (played by Arshad Warsi) who gets transferred to a small town in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation commences with a case of a missing girl, however, as he delves deeper, he learns over 19 girls are missing. Meanwhile, Samir (portrayed by Jitendra Kumar), comes under the suspicion of Inspector Bhagwat. Things take a turn, when he elopes with Meera and their life intersects with the investigation.

Inspired by the ture events, what unfolds next is unpredictable.

Cast and Crew of Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

Directed by Akshay Shere, Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas stars Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, Ayesha Kaduskar, Hemant Saini, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Raghav-Arjun and Mangesh Dhakde, while Hemal Kothari is the editor of the film.

Reception of Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

This movie is yet to hit the digital screens, henceforth, no IMDb rating is available at the moment.