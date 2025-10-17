Technology News
Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Vijay Antony-Starrer Action Thriller Online?

Shakthi Thirumagan was released in theatres on 19 September 2025 along with its dubbed versions in other languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 October 2025 21:01 IST
Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Vijay Antony-Starrer Action Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Shakti Thirumagan, a political thriller starring Vijay Antony, premieres on Jio Hotstar on Oct 24.

Highlights
  • A fearless and street-smart hustler challenges the merciless titan
  • Something that starts as a personal fight leads to more chaos
  • This sparks a wave of justice and vengeance
Shakthi Thirumagan, starring Vijay Antony and directed by Arun Prabhu, was released in theatres on September 19th. Now the film is set for its digital debut on JioHotstar this month. While the movie didn't achieve much success at the box office, the cast was appreciated by both fans and critics. Apart from Vijay, Shakthi Thirumagan also stars Kannan, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar, and Cell Murugan. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, story and more.

When and Where to Watch Shakthi Thirumagan

After its theatrical release, Shakthi Thirumagan is now set for its OTT release on Jio Hotstar on October 24. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Cast of Shakthi Thirumagan

Directed and written by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman and the cast includes Vijay Anthony in the lead role, along with Vagai Chandrasekhar, Harini Sundarajan, Cell Murugan, Shoba Viswanath, and others.

Shakthi Thirumagan: Plot

Shakthi Thirumagan is a Tamil-language film directed and written by Arun Prabhu. The film explores the life of a man named Kitty, who is an older man after his mother is brutally murdered. The film weaves the elements of political violence, emotional depth.A fearless and street-smart hustler, Kitty, who rises as the voice of is oppressed. He is so brave that he has it in him to challenge the merciless powerbroker who is actually controlling the system. 

Shakthi Thirumagan: Reception

The political thriller Shakthi Thirumagan, starring Vijay Anthony, is set for its OTT release on Jio Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 7.5/10.

 

Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Vijay Antony-Starrer Action Thriller Online?
