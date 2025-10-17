Technology News
Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Soars to 424PPM, Marking Biggest Yearly Jump Ever

The WMO reports atmospheric CO₂ reached a record 422.8 ppm in 2024, up 3.5 ppm — the largest rise since 1957.

Updated: 17 October 2025 23:13 IST
Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Soars to 424PPM, Marking Biggest Yearly Jump Ever

Photo Credit: NOAA

WMO reports CO₂ hit 422.8 ppm in 2024, a record 3.5 ppm rise—the highest since 1957 due to human

Highlights
  • CO₂ levels surged by a record 3.5 ppm to reach 422.8 ppm in 2024
  • Fossil fuels, wildfires, and weak sinks drive atmospheric carbon rise
  • Rising greenhouse gases lock in long-term global heat and extremes
The atmosphere's carbon dioxide concentration reached record levels in 2024 as per a recent report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). The content of the gas was raised by 3.5 ppm - the biggest yearly increase ever recorded since 1957. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also provides corroborating evidence that the global average for carbon dioxide was 422.8 ppm in 2024, which is 3.75 ppm higher than in 2023. This is about 150% of the pre-industrial levels (1750).

Record-Breaking Carbon Surge

According to the report, the surge is due to continued fossil-fuel emissions, large wildfires and weaker natural carbon sinks. The WMO report also found methane (CH₄) and nitrous oxide (N₂O) at record highs, further intensifying the greenhouse effect.

Because these gases trap heat, the CO₂ jump locks in extra warming. WMO scientist Oksana Tarasova warns that as Earth warms, sinks such as oceans and forests will absorb less CO₂ — a feedback loop accelerating warming. Atmospheric CO₂ now exceeds ∼424 ppm (about 152% of preindustrial).

Warming Impacts and Outlook

Climate change due to warming caused by increased CO₂ is already changing the climate on Earth. WMO deputy Ko Barrett sounds the alarm that super-charging extreme weather is being turbo-charged by additional CO₂ heat. Increased levels of greenhouse gases contribute to more heatwaves, flooding and rising seas, endangering crops and houses.

Arctic Tundra, which was long a carbon sink, is beginning to emit CO₂ as a result of rapid warming and fires. Since CO₂ has a long life span, the warming is now being entrenched in the present generation of emissions. The WMO experts stress that the effects need to be slowed down only through the swift reduction of emissions.

 

Comments

Further reading: WMO, global warming, science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
