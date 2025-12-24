Technology News
Oppo Pad Air 5 Unboxing Video Reveals Additional Design Details, Accessories

Oppo Pad Air 5 is confirmed to be available for purchase in China in two colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 11:15 IST
Oppo Pad Air 5 Unboxing Video Reveals Additional Design Details, Accessories

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad Air 5 will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations.

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad Air 5 will pack a 10,050mAh battery
  • Oppo Pad Air 5 will sport a 12.1-inch display
  • The tablet will be offered in two colourways
The Oppo Pad Air 5, which is set to succeed the Pad Air 2, is scheduled to launch in China soon. In the days leading up to its launch in the country, the tech firm has begun teasing the key specifications and features of the upcoming tablet. A YouTube channel has now uploaded a video unboxing the Oppo Pad Air 5, revealing its in-box accessories and design. This comes days after the tablet was listed on the company's website in China, confirming its colour options and storage configurations.

Oppo Pad Air 5 Could Ship With a 45W Charging Adapter

Geeks Digit, a channel on YouTube, has published an unboxing video of the soon-to-be-launched Oppo Pad Air 5. In the video, the tablet appears in a pink shade, which is confirmed to be marketed as Starlight Powder (translated from Chinese). In terms of design, the Pad Air 5 is shown with a glossy rear panel with a centre-aligned Oppo branding and a single camera in the top-right corner.

The Oppo Pad Air 5 is shown with the volume controls placed on the top, while the power button appears on the lift side. Moreover, the video suggests that the tablet might feature a metallic frame. Unfortunately, the video does not reveal the key specifications of the Pad Air 5, but it shows the accessories that will accompany the device. The Pad Air 5 box is shown to contain a 45W charging adapter, a USB Type-C cable, and a user manual.

Interestingly, the Chinese tech firm recently confirmed via a post on Weibo that the Oppo Pad Air 5 will only support 33W SuperCharge (translated from Chinese) wired fast charging. It is unclear why the company might ship a charging adapter that facilitates faster charging with the tablet. Since these details are yet to be confirmed by Oppo, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

Oppo has already confirmed that the Oppo Pad Air 5 will be launched in China on December 25 at 10am local time (7:30am IST). It will go on sale in the country via the Oppo China online store in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The upcoming tablet will be offered in Starlight Powder and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colourways, along with the Soft Light variants of the two shades.

Further, the company has confirmed that the Pad Air 5 will be sold in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity options, too. Oppo's new tablet will sport a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo Pad Air 5 is also confirmed to be equipped with a 10,050mAh battery and run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Further reading: Oppo Pad Air 5, Oppo Pad Air 5 Unboxing, Oppo Pad Air 5 Specifications, Oppo Pad Air 5 Features, Oppo Pad Air 5 Launch, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra China Launch Timeline Leaked; May Debut in Q1 2026

