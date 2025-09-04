Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • 007 First Light Gameplay Deep Dive Showcases Stealth and Shootouts; Launch Date Announced

007 First Light Gameplay Deep Dive Showcases Stealth and Shootouts; Launch Date Announced

007 First Light digital pre-orders are now live on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 September 2025 12:36 IST
007 First Light Gameplay Deep Dive Showcases Stealth and Shootouts; Launch Date Announced

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light is developer by Hitman maker, IO Interactive

Highlights
  • 007 First Light will feature a 26-year-old James Bond starting off at MI6
  • The game will feature stealth, action, and driving sequences
  • Pre-ordering 007 First Light will grant users one-day early access
Advertisement

IO Interactive shared an in-depth look at 007 First Light gameplay at Sony's State of Play broadcast on Wednesday, showing off its stealth-action gameplay and mission design. The Hitman developer also announced the release date for the James Bond action-adventure title. 007 First Light will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026. The game is now up for pre-order on supported storefronts.

007 First Light Gameplay

At State of Play, IO Interactive showed over 30 minutes of 007 First Light gameplay, including the first mission players will undertake for MI6 as a young Bond. The mission resembled a lot like a Hitman level, with Bond sneakily infiltrating a heavily guarded hotel in Slovakia, before things go awry and culminate in a high-speed car chase.

An explosive shootout ensues at an airstrip and then Bond is punching enemies on top of an aircraft that's about to take off, Mission Impossible style. Later, he jumps off the plane without a parachute in a sequence reminiscent of Uncharted 3.

IO Interactive also showed a second espionage mission during the State of Play livestream,where Bond tracks an assassin at a gala in London. The mission showcased the multiple stealth options at players' disposal while sneaking through heavily guarded areas. Bond will have access to his watch that can scan the immediate environment for clues and act as a versatile tool for several stealth actions that can help players avoid direct confrontation with enemies.

Players can also utilise Bond's instinct, that slows down time and helps focus on the enemies and the environment to find weak spots. The second mission also detailed hand-to-hand combat scenarios when stealth is no longer an option. Bond can grab and throw enemies, punch and parry, and execute environmental takedowns.

first light 2 first light

Stealth is preferred over confrontation in 007 First Light
Photo Credit: IO Interactive

Pre-Order Details, Available Editions

In a PlayStation Blog post, IOI said 007 First Light would be an open-ended experience, allowing players complete missions the way they want, much like Hitman games. The studio calls it Creative Approach, where players can utilise Bond's spycraft, instinct, gadgets, and combat abilities to take on the objectives. In addition to stealth-action oriented gameplay of the missions, the game will also feature several driving sequences.

007 First Light will be available in a Standard Edition, which upon pre-ordering will grant players 24-hour early access, four exclusive outfits, and other in-game rewards. The game will also launch in Specialist and Legacy physical-only editions that include additional benefits. Digital pre-orders for the game are live on Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: 007 First Light, James Bond, IO Interactive, Sony, State of Play, Steam, PS5, Xbox Series, Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Redmi 15C 4G Launched With Helio G81-Ultra Chipset and 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

007 First Light Gameplay Deep Dive Showcases Stealth and Shootouts; Launch Date Announced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Rs. 349 Celebration Plan With Free Vouchers Worth Rs. 3,000
  2. Apple Koregaon Park Opens as Company's First Apple Store in Pune
  3. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  4. Redmi 15C 4G Launched in Select Global Markets With These Features
  5. Oppo Set to Release ColorOS 16 Based on Android 16 in October 2025
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  7. Instagram Has Finally Launched an Optimised Version of Its App for iPad
  8. Samsung Stops Monthly Updates for These Phones Ahead of Next Galaxy Event
  9. How to Watch Samsung's Galaxy Event Livestream Today and What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Koregaon Park Opens Its Doors to Customers as First Apple Store in Pune
  2. 007 First Light Gameplay Deep Dive Showcases Stealth and Shootouts; Launch Date Announced
  3. Redmi 15C 4G Launched With Helio G81-Ultra Chipset and 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Instagram Launches an Optimised Version of Its App for iPad With a Reels-Focused Design
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Will No Longer Receive Monthly Security Updates
  6. Oppo Reveals ColorOS 16 Release Timeline; Oppo Find X8 Series Expected to Get Android 16-Based Update First
  7. Jio Announces Rs. 349 Celebration Plan With Free JioHotstar, Zomato Gold, and More Vouchers to Mark 9th Anniversary
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch the Galaxy Event Livestream and What to Expect
  9. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  10. Scientists Create Stretchy Rubber That Converts Body Heat Into Electricity for Wearables
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »