IO Interactive shared an in-depth look at 007 First Light gameplay at Sony's State of Play broadcast on Wednesday, showing off its stealth-action gameplay and mission design. The Hitman developer also announced the release date for the James Bond action-adventure title. 007 First Light will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026. The game is now up for pre-order on supported storefronts.

007 First Light Gameplay

At State of Play, IO Interactive showed over 30 minutes of 007 First Light gameplay, including the first mission players will undertake for MI6 as a young Bond. The mission resembled a lot like a Hitman level, with Bond sneakily infiltrating a heavily guarded hotel in Slovakia, before things go awry and culminate in a high-speed car chase.

An explosive shootout ensues at an airstrip and then Bond is punching enemies on top of an aircraft that's about to take off, Mission Impossible style. Later, he jumps off the plane without a parachute in a sequence reminiscent of Uncharted 3.

IO Interactive also showed a second espionage mission during the State of Play livestream,where Bond tracks an assassin at a gala in London. The mission showcased the multiple stealth options at players' disposal while sneaking through heavily guarded areas. Bond will have access to his watch that can scan the immediate environment for clues and act as a versatile tool for several stealth actions that can help players avoid direct confrontation with enemies.

Players can also utilise Bond's instinct, that slows down time and helps focus on the enemies and the environment to find weak spots. The second mission also detailed hand-to-hand combat scenarios when stealth is no longer an option. Bond can grab and throw enemies, punch and parry, and execute environmental takedowns.

Stealth is preferred over confrontation in 007 First Light

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

Pre-Order Details, Available Editions

In a PlayStation Blog post, IOI said 007 First Light would be an open-ended experience, allowing players complete missions the way they want, much like Hitman games. The studio calls it Creative Approach, where players can utilise Bond's spycraft, instinct, gadgets, and combat abilities to take on the objectives. In addition to stealth-action oriented gameplay of the missions, the game will also feature several driving sequences.

007 First Light will be available in a Standard Edition, which upon pre-ordering will grant players 24-hour early access, four exclusive outfits, and other in-game rewards. The game will also launch in Specialist and Legacy physical-only editions that include additional benefits. Digital pre-orders for the game are live on Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.