Microsoft has announced an Xbox Partner Preview event for this week, where third-party developers will showcase upcoming games. The show will be broadcast on November 20 and will feature games from studios like IO Interactive, Eclipse Glow Games, and THQ Nordic. The partner preview event will also include new reveals, along with announcements on Game Pass, Microsoft confirmed.

How to Watch Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox Partner Preview will be livestreamed on Xbox's YouTube and Twitch channels on Thursday, November 20 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK (11.30pm IST). You can watch the presentation in the video embeded below when it goes live on November 20.

Xbox Partner Preview Details

In an Xbox Wire announcement, Microsoft also confirmed some of the developers and the games that will feature during the partner showcase. In addition to updates on Xbox Game Pass and new game reveals, the show will bring news on upcoming games from partners including IO Interactive, Eclipse Glow Games, and THQ Nordic.

The Xbox Partner Preview broadcast will include a first look at content coming to IO Interactive's 007 First Light, Microsoft confirmed. The James Bond title received a gameplay deep dive at Sony's State of Play event in September.

Microsoft also confirmed that the partner preview event will feature an extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming dark fantasy title Tides of Annihilation and a new look at Reanimal, the upcoming horror adventure title from the developer of Little Nightmares. The show will also feature other announcements for games coming to Xbox consoles, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

The company said that all games featured during the show would support Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing users to play those games across devices with a single purchase.

Earlier this month, Microsoft finally brought Xbox Cloud Gaming to India, allowing users with an active Game Pass subscription to play games on the cloud with an internet connection without requiring to download the title.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available with Game Pass Essential, Premium, and Ultimate plans.