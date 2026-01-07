The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is getting a SteamOS version, four months after the Windows-powered handheld was introduced at IFA Berlin. At CES 2026 on Tuesday, Lenovo unveiled a SteamOS variant of its second-generation gaming handheld. The device carries the same hardware specifications as the Windows-based Legion Go 2, except it runs Valve's SteamOS. Lenovo said that the new variant is expected to be available from June 2026.

This is the second SteamOS-powered handheld from Lenovo after the Lenovo Legion Go S, which was introduced a year ago at CES 2025. By ditching Windows, the new variant of the Legion Go 2 promises “desktop-class performance with console-like ease”.

While the SteamOS version of the Legion Go 2 won't offer the versatility of a Windows-based handheld, it will bring intuitive access to a user's Steam library, cloud saves, Steam Chat, and other features like quick suspend/resume.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 (SteamOS) Price, Availability

The SteamOS variant of the Legion Go 2 will start at $1,199. The handheld will be made available from June 2026 in a sole Eclipse Black colourway. Lenovo has not yet specified the markets where the Legion Go 2 will ship initially.

The Legion Go 2 comes with detachable controllers

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Go 2 (SteamOS) Specifications

The new variant of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 carries the same specs as the Windows model introduced last year, except it runs SteamOS that brings a console-like interface. The performance is powered by up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, paired with up to 32GB of 8000Mhz LPDDR5X RAM. The handheld features up to 2TB M.2 2242 PCIe SSD (Gen4) storage.

The Legion Go 2 sports the same 8.8-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) OLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio,144Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits peak brightness levels as seen on the Windows-based Legion Go 2.

The handheld comes with a 3.5mm audio combo jack and two USB Type-C (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0) ports on the top, and a microSD card reader slot that supports up to 2TB of additional storage on the bottom side. Audio capabilities on the device include a 2x2W woofer and a dual array near field mic. Wireless connectivity options include support for Wi-Fi 6E 2x2AX and Bluetooth 5.3.

It retains the same design too, with detachable controllers, hall effect Joysticks, and a trackpad. The tablet and the controllers taken together measure 295.6 x 136.7 x 42.25mm in size and weigh 920g.