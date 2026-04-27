Developer Creative Assembly and Publisher Sega have revealed the first teaser for the sequel to Alien: Isolation. The 25-second teaser doesn't give away any details, but shows a brief glimpse at a rainy outdoor setting and a phone booth save station from the first game.

In 2024, on the 10-year anniversary of Alien: Isolation, Creative Assembly had confirmed that a sequel to the beloved survival horror classic was in early development. A year-and-a-half later, the studio seems to be getting ready to reveal the game. Sega and Creative Assembly shared a teaser, titled ‘False Sense of Security', on YouTube and other social media channels on Sunday.

Alien: Isolation 2 Teaser

The brief teaser does not mention Alien: Isolation 2, nor does it confirm any details about the sequel, but features the familiar save station from the first game. Alien: Isolation came with a manual save system that required players to insert a keycard into an emergency phone terminal to save the game at specific locations in the game. There were no checkpoints or autosaves in the survival horror title.

The atmospheric teaser shows the phone booth in an outdoor rain-drenched setting. The description on the YouTube video says, “A feeling of being safer than one really is.”

The teaser suggests Sega and Creative Assembly could officially reveal Alien: Isolation 2 sooner rather than later. The developer has not set a launch timeline for the horror title.

Alien: Isolation was praised for its tense survival horror gameplay

Photo Credit: Sega/ Creative Assembly

Sequel in Development Since 2024

In 2024, Creative Assembly marked the 10th anniversary of the release of Alien: Isolation by confirming that a sequel was in early stages of development.

“On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear,” Alien: Isolation creative director Al Hope said in the message at the time. “Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready.”

Based on 20th Century Studios' iconic Alien film franchise, Alien: Isolation released across PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One on October 7, 2014. The survival horror game is set 15 years after the first Alien film and follows the story of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of the film's protagonist Ellen Ripley, as she investigates her mother's disappearance on space station Sevastopol.

On the station, the player is stalked by a Xenomorph and must avoid detection using stealth and a limited set of tools and weapons at their disposal. Alien: Isolation was praised for its tense gameplay and is considered one of the greatest survival horror games of all time.