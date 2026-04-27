Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Alien: Isolation 2 Gets Atmospheric Teaser From Creative Assembly and Sega

Alien: Isolation 2 Gets Atmospheric Teaser From Creative Assembly and Sega

Alien: Isolation 2 was confirmed to be early stages of development in 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 April 2026 11:32 IST
Alien: Isolation 2 Gets Atmospheric Teaser From Creative Assembly and Sega

Photo Credit: Sega/ Creative Assembly

Alien: Isolation 2 teaser shows the phone terminal save station from the first game

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Alien: Isolation sequel was confirmed to be in development in 2024
  • Creative Assembly hasn't shared details about Alien: Isolation 2
  • Alien: Isolation released in 2014
Advertisement

Developer Creative Assembly and Publisher Sega have revealed the first teaser for the sequel to Alien: Isolation. The 25-second teaser doesn't give away any details, but shows a brief glimpse at a rainy outdoor setting and a phone booth save station from the first game.

In 2024, on the 10-year anniversary of Alien: Isolation, Creative Assembly had confirmed that a sequel to the beloved survival horror classic was in early development. A year-and-a-half later, the studio seems to be getting ready to reveal the game. Sega and Creative Assembly shared a teaser, titled ‘False Sense of Security', on YouTube and other social media channels on Sunday.

Alien: Isolation 2 Teaser

The brief teaser does not mention Alien: Isolation 2, nor does it confirm any details about the sequel, but features the familiar save station from the first game. Alien: Isolation came with a manual save system that required players to insert a keycard into an emergency phone terminal to save the game at specific locations in the game. There were no checkpoints or autosaves in the survival horror title.

The atmospheric teaser shows the phone booth in an outdoor rain-drenched setting. The description on the YouTube video says, “A feeling of being safer than one really is.”

The teaser suggests Sega and Creative Assembly could officially reveal Alien: Isolation 2 sooner rather than later. The developer has not set a launch timeline for the horror title.

alien isolation alien isolation

Alien: Isolation was praised for its tense survival horror gameplay
Photo Credit: Sega/ Creative Assembly

Sequel in Development Since 2024

In 2024, Creative Assembly marked the 10th anniversary of the release of Alien: Isolation by confirming that a sequel was in early stages of development.

“On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear,” Alien: Isolation creative director Al Hope said in the message at the time. “Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready.”

Based on 20th Century Studios' iconic Alien film franchise, Alien: Isolation released across PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One on October 7, 2014. The survival horror game is set 15 years after the first Alien film and follows the story of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of the film's protagonist Ellen Ripley, as she investigates her mother's disappearance on space station Sevastopol.

On the station, the player is stalked by a Xenomorph and must avoid detection using stealth and a limited set of tools and weapons at their disposal. Alien: Isolation was praised for its tense gameplay and is considered one of the greatest survival horror games of all time.

Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
Series Alien
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alien Isolation 2, Alien Isolation, Creative Assembly, Sega
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Said to Plan Launch of Foldable iPad, AI Smart Home Devices, Touchscreen MacBook Under John Ternus
Alien: Isolation 2 Gets Atmospheric Teaser From Creative Assembly and Sega
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y600 Pro With 10,200mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  2. HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Teased: Expected Design, Specifications
  3. OpenAI Reportedly Eyeing AI Smartphones With Custom Chips
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price Range, Chipset and More Details Revealed
  5. Assassin's Creed Hexe Game Director Benoit Richer Has Left Ubisoft
  6. Apple Could Launch These New Devices Once John Ternus Takes Over
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Sets Snapdragon for India Event for May 7 as OnePlus Gears Up for Nord CE 6 Launch
  2. Meta AI Business Assistant Expanded to Global Markets, to Let Advertisers Optimise Marketing Campaigns
  3. Vivo Y600 Pro Launched With 10,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  4. Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Launch in October With Upgraded Hinge, Kirin 9050 Pro Chip
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 and Z Wide Fold Dummy Units Hint at Design, Wireless Charging Support
  6. HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Teased: Expected Design, Key Specifications
  7. Aave Labs Urges Arbitrum DAO to Release $73 Million in Frozen ETH for rsETH Recovery
  8. JBL Bar 1300MK2, 1000MK2, 800MK2, 500MK2 Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Will Be Slightly Thicker Than iPhone 17 Pro Max, Leaked Schematics Show
  10. Dell XPS 14, Dell XPS 16 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra X7 358H CPU, Up to 16-Inch Displays: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »