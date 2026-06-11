Vivo X500 series is expected to launch this year as successor to the smartphone maker's Vivo X300 lineup, which initially included Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Leaks and rumours regarding the rumoured lineup have been surfacing online for months, hinting at what the flagship lineup might offer. Recently, a report highlighted that the standard model could be powered by the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chip, while the Vivo X500 Pro could launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. Contrary to this, a report now suggests that the standard Vivo X500 will arrive with an upgraded version of last year's MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Vivo X500 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared key specifications and features of an unspecified smartphone. According to a Gizmochina report, the details belong to the rumoured Vivo X500. The phone is tipped to be powered by a “slightly upgraded” (translated from Chinese) version of last year's 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, internally referred to as DX5. Moreover, it is expected to be equipped with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, instead of a 50-megapixel sensor found on its predecessor.

On top of this, the Vivo X500 will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch display. It is said to be backed by a battery larger than or equal to 7,500mAh capacity. Lastly, the handset will reportedly be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor. However, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm these details.

Contrary to the latest information, the Vivo X500 was earlier expected to be launched with an unreleased octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process, just like Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip. Meanwhile, the rumoured Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro.

This means that the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 will be powered by different MediaTek chipsets, unlike last year's Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, which was equipped with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. Moreover, the lineup is expected to include a Pro Max model this year, unlike last year's Vivo X300 series.