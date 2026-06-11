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Vivo X500 Tipped to Launch This Year With an 'Upgraded' Dimensity 9500 Series Chip, Telephoto Camera

Vivo X500 series is expected to be launched in China later this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 11:59 IST
Vivo X500 Tipped to Launch This Year With an 'Upgraded' Dimensity 9500 Series Chip, Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 is expected to succeed last year's Vivo X300

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 might feature a 64-megapixel telephoto camera
  • Vivo X500 could pack a battery larger than 7,500mAh
  • Vivo has yet to confirm the phone’s launch
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Vivo X500 series is expected to launch this year as successor to the smartphone maker's Vivo X300 lineup, which initially included Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Leaks and rumours regarding the rumoured lineup have been surfacing online for months, hinting at what the flagship lineup might offer. Recently, a report highlighted that the standard model could be powered by the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chip, while the Vivo X500 Pro could launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. Contrary to this, a report now suggests that the standard Vivo X500 will arrive with an upgraded version of last year's MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Vivo X500 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared key specifications and features of an unspecified smartphone. According to a Gizmochina report, the details belong to the rumoured Vivo X500. The phone is tipped to be powered by a “slightly upgraded” (translated from Chinese) version of last year's 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, internally referred to as DX5. Moreover, it is expected to be equipped with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, instead of a 50-megapixel sensor found on its predecessor.

On top of this, the Vivo X500 will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch display. It is said to be backed by a battery larger than or equal to 7,500mAh capacity. Lastly, the handset will reportedly be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor. However, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm these details.

Contrary to the latest information, the Vivo X500 was earlier expected to be launched with an unreleased octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process, just like Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip. Meanwhile, the rumoured Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro.

This means that the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 will be powered by different MediaTek chipsets, unlike last year's Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, which was equipped with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. Moreover, the lineup is expected to include a Pro Max model this year, unlike last year's Vivo X300 series.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo, Vivo X500 Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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