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PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for June Announced: Final Fantasy XVI, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and More

PS Plus Game Catalogue titles will be playable from June 16 in most regions.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 June 2026 12:50 IST
PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for June Announced: Final Fantasy XVI, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and More

Photo Credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XVI released in 2023

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Highlights
  • Final Fantasy XVI follows the story of Clive Rosfield
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance is developed by Warhorse Studios
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure brings back Max Caulfield as protagonist
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Sony has revealed the games joining PS Plus Game Catalogue in June. This month's lineup is led by Final Fantasy XVI. Square Enix's most recent mainline entry in the beloved action-RPG franchise is coming to PS Plus on the heels of the studio announcing Final Fantasy VII Revelation during Summer Game Fest last week. Other games coming to Game Catalogue in June include Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and more.

All new PS Plus Game Catalogue titles will be available to play from June 16 in most regions. Select titles will be added to the service on different dates in US, the UK and Japan. Sony also confirmed that Gitaroo Man, the classic rhythm game from PS2, would be added to the Classics Catalogue this month. Here's a closer look at June's PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for June

Final Fantasy XVI joins Game Catalogue this month. The RPG initially released as a PS5 exclusive in 2023 and was later ported to PC and Xbox Series S/X. The game follows political rumblings on the fictional continent of Valisthea, where six kingdoms vie for control of the magical crystals, the source of all might and magic in the world.

You follow Clive Rosfield, a young prince thrown into the vast conflict, navigating allies and enemies across shifting loyalties, much like Game of Thrones. Final Fantasy XVI features fast-paced melee action along with massive Eikon fights that expand the scale of the battlefield. The RPG will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members on PS5.

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Final Fantasy XVI is set on the fictional continent of Valisthea
Photo Credit: Square Enix/ Screenshot – Manas Mitul

Another acclaimed RPG joins Game Catalogue on June 16 in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Here, fantasy plays no role — no dragons and monsters, no magical crystals. The game instead focusses on a grounded medieval RPG experience. KCD features realistic and immersive towns, activities, environments, and combat. From its first-person melee combat to the painstakingly designed side activities, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, well, delivers attention to detail.

You are Henry of Skalitz, the bumbling son of a blacksmith, who finds himself drawn into larger conflict. The game follows his quest for revenge as he makes new highly placed friends and grows in ability and confidence. The highly acclaimed sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, released last year and went to be nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025.

Sega's platform adventure, Sonic X Shadow Generations, also joins Game Catalogue this month. Released in 2024, the game features two parallel campaigns: a remaster of Sonic Generations and a new storyline featuring Shadow the Hedgehog.

The perspective shifts between side-scrolling platforming to full-3D gameplay as you navigate intricate levels at blistering pace. Aside from platforming challenges, you also take on bosses as Shadow on your way to facing Black Doom. Sonic X Shadow Generations will be available to PS Plus members on both PS4 and PS5.

LIS lis

Life is Strange: Double Exposure released in 2024D
Photo Credit: Deck Nine Games/ Square Enix

Game Catalogue also gets Life is Strange: Double Exposure this month, just months after the sequel, Life is Strange: Reunion was released. Double Exposes sees the return of series' favourite Max Caulfield as the photographer-in-residence at Caledon University. Max, now older, discovers new powers that allow her to travel between two timelines.

Using her newfound abilities, she attempts to investigate the murder of a close friend. As with all Life is Strange games, the story is told in chapters, with a focus on characters and their relationships. Life is Strange: Double Exposure is available on PS5.

Here's the full PS Plus Game Catalogue June lineup:

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun combat and epic Eikon battles
  • Engaging narrative and finely crafted cutscenes
  • Excellent world-building and deep lore
  • Likeable protagonist
  • State-of-the-art visuals
  • Bad
  • Shallow RPG experience
  • Paper-thin crafting, upgrades, exploration
  • Sub-par side quests
  • Lack of customisation
  • Performance issues
Read detailed Square Enix Final Fantasy XVI review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Final Fantasy
PEGI Rating 18+
Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
Series Farming Simulator
PEGI Rating 3+
Blades of Fire

Blades of Fire

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

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Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, Game Catalog, PS Plus, Sony, PS5, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Final Fantasy XVI, Life is Strange Double Exposure, Sonic X Shadow Generations
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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