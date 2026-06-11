Sony has revealed the games joining PS Plus Game Catalogue in June. This month's lineup is led by Final Fantasy XVI. Square Enix's most recent mainline entry in the beloved action-RPG franchise is coming to PS Plus on the heels of the studio announcing Final Fantasy VII Revelation during Summer Game Fest last week. Other games coming to Game Catalogue in June include Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and more.

All new PS Plus Game Catalogue titles will be available to play from June 16 in most regions. Select titles will be added to the service on different dates in US, the UK and Japan. Sony also confirmed that Gitaroo Man, the classic rhythm game from PS2, would be added to the Classics Catalogue this month. Here's a closer look at June's PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for June

Final Fantasy XVI joins Game Catalogue this month. The RPG initially released as a PS5 exclusive in 2023 and was later ported to PC and Xbox Series S/X. The game follows political rumblings on the fictional continent of Valisthea, where six kingdoms vie for control of the magical crystals, the source of all might and magic in the world.

You follow Clive Rosfield, a young prince thrown into the vast conflict, navigating allies and enemies across shifting loyalties, much like Game of Thrones. Final Fantasy XVI features fast-paced melee action along with massive Eikon fights that expand the scale of the battlefield. The RPG will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members on PS5.

Final Fantasy XVI is set on the fictional continent of Valisthea

Photo Credit: Square Enix/ Screenshot – Manas Mitul

Another acclaimed RPG joins Game Catalogue on June 16 in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Here, fantasy plays no role — no dragons and monsters, no magical crystals. The game instead focusses on a grounded medieval RPG experience. KCD features realistic and immersive towns, activities, environments, and combat. From its first-person melee combat to the painstakingly designed side activities, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, well, delivers attention to detail.

You are Henry of Skalitz, the bumbling son of a blacksmith, who finds himself drawn into larger conflict. The game follows his quest for revenge as he makes new highly placed friends and grows in ability and confidence. The highly acclaimed sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, released last year and went to be nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025.

Sega's platform adventure, Sonic X Shadow Generations, also joins Game Catalogue this month. Released in 2024, the game features two parallel campaigns: a remaster of Sonic Generations and a new storyline featuring Shadow the Hedgehog.

The perspective shifts between side-scrolling platforming to full-3D gameplay as you navigate intricate levels at blistering pace. Aside from platforming challenges, you also take on bosses as Shadow on your way to facing Black Doom. Sonic X Shadow Generations will be available to PS Plus members on both PS4 and PS5.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure released in 2024D

Photo Credit: Deck Nine Games/ Square Enix

Game Catalogue also gets Life is Strange: Double Exposure this month, just months after the sequel, Life is Strange: Reunion was released. Double Exposes sees the return of series' favourite Max Caulfield as the photographer-in-residence at Caledon University. Max, now older, discovers new powers that allow her to travel between two timelines.

Using her newfound abilities, she attempts to investigate the murder of a close friend. As with all Life is Strange games, the story is told in chapters, with a focus on characters and their relationships. Life is Strange: Double Exposure is available on PS5.

Here's the full PS Plus Game Catalogue June lineup: