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Oppo K15 Listing on Certification Website Reveals Key Specifications and Features Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Oppo K15 is expected to be launched in China as the third model in the lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 10:32 IST
Oppo K15 Listing on Certification Website Reveals Key Specifications and Features Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K15 Pro series features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo K15 might sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo K15 could pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Oppo K15 Pro was launched in China in April, along with the new Oppo K15 Pro+, as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's midrange K lineup. Now, the tech firm appears to be preparing to launch the standard Oppo K15, as the handset has reportedly been listed on a certification website in China. The listing of the rumoured Oppo K15 reveals the key specifications and features of the upcoming handset. It is expected to ship with a similar battery capacity as the Oppo K15 Pro+, which is backed by an 8,000mAh cell. The standard Oppo K15 might also launch with an AMOLED display and an octa core chipset.

Oppo K15 Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unnamed Oppo smartphone, bearing the model number PYD110, has been listed on China's TENAA telecom regulatory database. A Gizmochina report claims that the listing belongs to the standard Oppo K15 model, which is expected to arrive as the third model in the K15 lineup. The listing also reveals various details about the upcoming handset, including its chipset, display, and battery.

The purported Oppo K15 could be backed by a 7,755mAh battery, which could be marketed as an 8,000mAh cell. Additionally, the handset is expected to sport a 6.59-inch (1,256 × 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display, offering a colour depth of 1.07 billion. It could be powered by an octa core chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The Oppo K15 is expected to be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

For optics, the rumoured Oppo K15 is expected to be equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It might also sport a 50-megapixel secondary camera on the back. The Oppo K15 could also boast a 50-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The list of onboard sensors might include a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It might also support face unlock for security. It might measure 158.3×75.13×8.27mm and weigh about 205g.

This comes more than two months after the company launched the Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ in China on April 1. The flagship Pro+ model is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.73GHz. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display offering up to 165Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The handset packs an 8,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Oppo K15, Oppo, Oppo K15 Specifications, Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro Plus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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