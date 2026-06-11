Pova 8 was launched in India on Thursday as a successor to last year's Pova 7. The new Pova series smartphone comes in three different colour options and two RAM and storage configurations, and it features a customisable Alive Matrix Display on the rear panel that shows notifications from various apps. The Pova 8 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and features a 6.76-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Pova 8 houses an 8,000mAh battery and a dual camera unit on the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Pova 8 Price in India

In India, the Pova 8 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes in an 8GB+128GB variant that costs Rs. 31,999. It is offered in 16 Bit White, Plasma Orange, Terminal Green colour options.

The Pova 8 will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Pova 8 Specifications

Equipped with Tecno's HiOS 16 skin, which is based on Android 16, the Pova 8 features a 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,344 pixels) IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset has a 91.29 percent screen-to-body ratio, 381ppi pixel density, up to 950 nits of brightness in high brightness mode and 1500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the Pova 8 has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with a Mali-G610 MC2 GPU. It comes in 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5x RAM options and 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage options. It also includes dedicated G1 and SE1 signal chipsets.

For optics, the Pova 8 has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera paired with a light sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The camera setups support several features like AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Super Night Mode, Time-lapse, Dual Video, Vlog mode, Slow Motion, among others.

The handset has a MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It features a 14,689 sq mm cooling system for thermal management during gaming. There's an Alive Matrix Display on the rear panel, which offers customisable alerts for a wide range of notifications.

The Pova 8 has an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can offer up to 1,198.1 hours of standby time, a maximum of 39.5 hours of calling time and up to 17.77 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 165.66×78.46×8.8mm and weighs 225g.

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