Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pova 8 Launched in India With Dimensity 7100, 8,000mAh Battery and Alive Matrix Display: Price, Specifications

Pova 8 Launched in India With Dimensity 7100, 8,000mAh Battery and Alive Matrix Display: Price, Specifications

The Pova 8 features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 12:44 IST
Pova 8 Launched in India With Dimensity 7100, 8,000mAh Battery and Alive Matrix Display: Price, Specifications

Pova 8 runs on HiOS 16 based on Android 16

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pova 8 launched in India in three colour options
  • It has dedicated G1 and SE1 signal chipsets
  • Pova 8 has MIL-STD-810H certification
Advertisement

Pova 8 was launched in India on Thursday as a successor to last year's Pova 7. The new Pova series smartphone comes in three different colour options and two RAM and storage configurations, and it features a customisable Alive Matrix Display on the rear panel that shows notifications from various apps. The Pova 8 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and features a 6.76-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Pova 8 houses an 8,000mAh battery and a dual camera unit on the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. 

Pova 8 Price in India

In India, the Pova 8 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes in an 8GB+128GB variant that costs Rs. 31,999. It is offered in 16 Bit White, Plasma Orange, Terminal Green colour options.

The Pova 8 will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Pova 8 Specifications

Equipped with Tecno's HiOS 16 skin, which is based on Android 16, the Pova 8 features a 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,344 pixels) IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset has a 91.29 percent screen-to-body ratio, 381ppi pixel density, up to 950 nits of brightness in high brightness mode and 1500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the Pova 8 has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with a Mali-G610 MC2 GPU. It comes in 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5x RAM options and 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage options. It also includes dedicated G1 and SE1 signal chipsets.

For optics, the Pova 8 has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera paired with a light sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The camera setups support several features like AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Super Night Mode, Time-lapse, Dual Video, Vlog mode, Slow Motion, among others.

The handset has a MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It features a 14,689 sq mm cooling system for thermal management during gaming. There's an Alive Matrix Display on the rear panel, which offers customisable alerts for a wide range of notifications.

The Pova 8 has an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can offer up to 1,198.1 hours of standby time, a maximum of 39.5 hours of calling time and up to 17.77 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 165.66×78.46×8.8mm and weighs 225g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Pova 8

Pova 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2344 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pova 8, Pova 8 Price in India, Pova 8 Specifications, Pova
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone for Creators
Vivo X500 Tipped to Launch This Year With an 'Upgraded' Dimensity 9500 Series Chip, Telephoto Camera

Related Stories

Pova 8 Launched in India With Dimensity 7100, 8,000mAh Battery and Alive Matrix Display: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched With 8,000mAh Battery Alongside Turbo 6X
  2. Realme P4R 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G vs Moto G37 Power 5G Compared
  3. Pova 8 Debuts in India With Alive Matrix Display at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S27 Surfaces on GSMA Database With This Model Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Pova 8 Launched in India With Dimensity 7100, 8,000mAh Battery and Alive Matrix Display: Price, Specifications
  2. Insta360 Luna Ultra Unveiled With Leica-Tuned Cameras, 2-Inch Detachable OLED Screen: Price, Features
  3. PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for June Announced: Final Fantasy XVI, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and More
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  5. Vivo X500 Tipped to Launch This Year With an 'Upgraded' Dimensity 9500 Series Chip, Telephoto Camera
  6. Marshall Stockwell III Launched 7 Years After Second-Gen Model With Upgraded Replaceable Battery: Price, Features
  7. Google's Wear OS 7 Update for Three Pixel Watch Models Will Roll Out Soon, Telco's Website Shows
  8. Oppo K15 Listing on Certification Website Reveals Key Specifications and Features Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Astronomers Discover Two Galaxies That Appear to Lack Dark Matter
  10. Vivo Y05e Passes Through Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »