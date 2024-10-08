Alien: Isolation, the beloved survival-horror title based on the Alien film series, is getting a sequel. On the 10-year anniversary of the game's release, developer Creative Assembly announced that an Alien: Isolation sequel was in the early stages of development. The studio didn't provide any details about the game or its setting. Alien: Isolation was released across PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms in 2014.

Alien: Isolation Sequel Confirmed

The announcement came as part of a message to fans celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the game's launch. In a post on Alien: Isolation's official X account on Monday, the game's creative director Al Hope thanked players, calling the survival-horror title a “dream project.” For years, fans have been calling for an Alien: Isolation sequel.

“On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear,” Hope said in the message. “Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

The creative director did not provide any details about the game or its launch timeline, and there's no official title for the sequel yet. But players can expect Alien: Isolation 2 to retain the atmosphere and tension of the first game.

Alien: Isolation is set 15 years after the first Alien film and follows the story of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of the film's iconic protagonist Ellen Ripley, as she investigates her mother's disappearance on space station Sevastopol. The station, however, is terrorised by a Xenomorph, and players must sneak and avoid detection using a motion tracker, and eventually defeat the alien with limited weapons at their disposal. Alien: Isolation was acclaimed for its intense survival-horror gameplay.

Since the official confirmation, Alien: Isolation – The Collection, which includes the base game and all seven add-on packs, has been discounted by 85 percent across different platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store; the offer ends later today.

Alien: Isolation was first launched on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC on October 7, 2014. The game was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2019, and to iOS and Android in 2021.

