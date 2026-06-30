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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Console Specs, PS5 Pro Enhancements Confirmed

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 June 2026 19:56 IST
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Console Specs, PS5 Pro Enhancements Confirmed

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

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Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will get PSSR support on PS5 Pro
  • The game will run at 60fps on Performance modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is built in Ubisoft's Anvil engine
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Ubisoft has detailed console specifications for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, confirming how the game will run across different modes on current-generation consoles. Black Flag Resynced will support a 60fps Performance mode and a 30fps Fidelity mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X, alongside a Balanced mode that takes the middle path between framerate and graphics quality. Ubisoft has also confirmed that the Black Flag remake will come with PS5 Pro enhancements.

The original Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag was initially released on PS3 and Xbox 360 and launched on PS4 and Xbox One soon after. The remake is now coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Ubisoft has already revealed the PC system requirements for the game, and now the developer has confirmed console specifications for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Console Specs

Black Flag Resynced will support Performance, Fidelity, and Balanced mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X, running at 60, 30, and 40fps, respectively. For Balanced mode, users will require a high-frame rate display that supports 120Hz or 240Hz gaming.

The game will maintain 2160p upscaled resolution across all three modes on the two consoles, however, Fidelity and Balanced modes will support the full suite of ray-tracing features, including ray-traced global illumination (RTGI) and ray-traced reflections throughout the game world. Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X will also feature ray-tracing, but limited to RTGI.

The story is a bit different on the under-powered Xbox Series S. The game supports a sole Fidelity mode on the console, running at upscaled 1620p at 30fps with RTGI.

PS5 Pro Enhancements

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is confirmed to support PS5 Pro enhancements. In a PlayStation Blog post, Ubisoft confirmed that the game will support both ray-traced global illumination and ray-traced specular reflections across Performance, Fidelity, and Balanced modes on the pro console.

On PS5 Pro, Black Flag Resynced will also feature improved strand-based hair rendering and support the latest version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), resulting in better image quality. The game will run at PSSR-enhanced upscaled 2160p across Performance, Fidelity, and Balanced modes on PS5 Pro, at 60, 30, and 40fps respectively.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, has been rebuilt from the ground up in Ubisoft's Anvil engine. The game features enhanced visuals and performance, improved lighting, a dynamic weather system, and ray-tracing features, along with new story missions, characters, combat system, and more.

Black Flag Resynced will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9.

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Further reading: Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced, Assassins Creed, Black Flag Resynced, Ubisoft, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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