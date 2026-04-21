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  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Will Be Revealed on April 23, Ubisoft Confirms

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Will Be Revealed on April 23, Ubisoft Confirms

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will reportedly launch on July 9.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2026 11:58 IST
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Will Be Revealed on April 23, Ubisoft Confirms

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has appeared in leaks several times

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Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will be a solo pirate adventure
  • Ubisoft will share the game's first look at the reveal showcase
  • Black Flag remake will reportedly include new content
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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, gaming's worst kept secret, will finally be revealed this week, Ubisoft has announced. After a string of leaks, the developer confirmed the Assassin's Creed 4 remake on Monday. Ubisoft will share details about the game in a reveal showcase on April 23, the company said.

The worldwide reveal showcase for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will be broadcast on the official Assassin's Creed and Ubisoft YouTube channels on April 23 at 4PM UTC/6PM CEST/9AM PDT (9.30PM IST). You can also watch the reveal on Thursday in the video embedded below.

Everything We Know About Black Flag Remake

Ubisoft hasn't shared details about the Black Flag remake. The description in the scheduled YouTube reveal showcase says the game will be a “solo pirate adventure.”

Last week, an Insider Gaming report claimed that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced would be a “solo adventure and character-driven experience” and not an RPG. That means the remake will likely stay true to the original Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. The game was a story-driven pirate adventure with an open world set in the West Indies during the early 1700s.

Assassin's Creed games embraced RPG mechanics starting with 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. Recent games in the series, including last year's Assassin's Creed Shadows, have followed the same formula, with the exception being 2024's Assassin's Creed Mirage, which ditched RPG systems in a bid to pay homage to older games in the series.

The report also claimed that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced had been “completely reworked” and would feature new content and updates. Additionally, the report pointed out that the Black Flag remake would be released on July 9, 2026.

Ubisoft will likely announce release date information and gameplay details during the reveal showcase set for this week.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake has appeared in rumours and leaks for long. Last year, Matt Ryan, the actor who voiced Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag protagonist Edward Kenway, teased the remake while interacting with a fan at a convention.

Black Flag follows the seafaring adventures of pirate Edward Kenway in the West Indies during the Golden Age of Piracy. The game features an open world with several Caribbean islands, ship traversal, and naval combat.

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Further reading: Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced, Assassins Creed Black Flag Remake, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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