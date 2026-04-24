Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed With Gameplay Trailer, Launch Set for July 9

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed With Gameplay Trailer, Launch Set for July 9

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will feature new story content, Ubisoft confirmed.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 April 2026 12:56 IST
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed With Gameplay Trailer, Launch Set for July 9

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced was revealed in a 30-minute showcase on April 23

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will be a solo pirate adventure
  • The remake will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X on July 9
  • Black Flag Resynced is now available to pre-order on all platforms
Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, gaming's worst kept secret, is finally official. In a 30-minute reveal showcase aired Thursday, Ubisoft finally took the covers off the game after a string of leaks had left little to the imagination. Built from the ground-up using the latest iteration of Ubisoft's in-house Anvil engine, Black Flag Resynced features enhanced visuals, reworked combat, improved parkour and naval gameplay, and new narrative content. Just as leaks had revealed, the game will be released across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9, 2026.

Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, one of the most beloved entries in the series. Development on the remake was led by Ubisoft Singapore; the studio has promised a “faithful” recreation of the 2013 original. Ubisoft has categorically said that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is not a remake. It will be a narrative-driven solo pirate adventure.

Key aspects of the original have been retained, begining with Matt Ryan, the voice actor for Edward Kenway, the iconic protagonist from Black Flag. Ship combat, naval exploration, historical characters, infamous real-life pirates, and action-packed parkour and combat return.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Visual Upgrades

Being a remake, the game also comes with a ton of enhancements, improvements, and new content. The most obvious uplift is seen in the visuals. Black Flag Resynced comes with overhauled visuals featuring punchy, vivid tropical environments, bustling pirate towns, and deep blue seas. The game utilises the latest evolution of the Anvil engine, last seen in 2025's Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The graphical upgrades in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced include raytraced lighting with global illumination (RTGI) and reflections, optimized performance with 60fps options on consoles, graphics assets built from the ground up, and fully modernized water rendering and simulation. The result is a gorgeous recreation of the West Indies seen in Assassin's Creed 4.

As seen in the reveal showcase, which featured a mix of gameplay and cinematics, Black Flag Resynced looks like a visual treat. Ubisoft is promising a world that's more immersive and realistic than ever before. Character models, too, are much more detailed, with special attention given to facial animations.

resynced black flag

Black Flag Resynced features overhauled visuals
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

New Quests, Stories

There are new additions to quests and stories in the game, as well, along with a host of new features that weren't present in the original. Black Flag Resynced will feature three new characters that can be assigned as officers on the Jackdaw, your ship in the game. Each character comes with a distinct naval combat ability. The Jackdaw itself is more customisable than before, bringing new skins and an all-new ability to add pets, allowing you to bring along a cat or monkey companion on the high seas. Additionally, the game will feature 10 new sea shanties on top of the original ones from the 2013 game.

The remake will also feature additional missions and new scenes featuring Matt Ryan, Edward's original voice actor, and the original cast. Ubisoft has also promised expanded stories and missions for side characters like Black Beard and Stede Bonnet.

Reworked Combat, Parkour, Naval Gameplay

Crucially, combat has been completely reworked and is now more action oriented. Black Flag Resynced will feature new visceral takedowns, parrying mechanics, quick-fire rope dart and pistol moves, and a new enemy archetype – the Demolitionist. In the reveal showcase, Ubisoft showed off visceral and smooth combat gameplay that takes inspiration from the combat seen in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Stealth and parkour abilities get a boost, too. Edward Kenway can now crouch and dive anywhere underwater. Additionally, just like AC Shadows, low light conditions and staying in the shadows will affect Edward's visibility.Enhanced parkour moves include manual jump, side and heigh-gaining back ejects, and quicker interrupts between parkour moves.

Naval combat, a major part of Black Flag, has been reworked, as well, with the addition of new secondary weapons on the ship.

Additionally, the remake features dynamic weather and its effects on destructible objects in the world. Ubisoft has also reworked water physics for a more realistic simulation of sailing. The developer will reveal more details about Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in the coming weeks.

ac black flag resynced black flag

The Black Flag remake features reworked naval combat
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced PC Specs

In its announcement, Ubisoft revealed PC specs for the Black Flag remake, detailing system requirements across Minimum, Recommended, High, and Extreme graphics presets.

Minimum

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • FPS: 30fps
  • Graphics: Low Preset, Ray Tracing – Standard, Upscaler – Balanced
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K 3.7 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX5500XT (8GB) or Intel ARC A580 (8GB)
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Resolution: 1920x1080,
  • FPS: 60fps
  • Graphics: Medium Preset, Ray Tracing – Standard, Upscaler – Balanced
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K 4.1 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB), AMD Radeon RX6600XT (8GB), or Intel ARC B580 (12GB)
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)
  • OS: Windows 11

High

  • Resolution: 2560x1440 (2K)
  • FPS: 60fps
  • Graphics: High Preset, Ray Tracing – Standard, Upscaler – Balanced
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K 3.9 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7 GHz
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX6800XT (16GB)
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)
  • OS: Windows 11

Extreme

  • Resolution: 3840x2160 (4K)
  • FPS: 60fps
  • Graphics: Ultra Preset, Ray Tracing – Extended, Upscaler – Quality
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D 3 GHz
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB) or AMD Radeon RX7900XTX (24GB)
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)
  • OS: Windows 11

PS5, PS5 Pro Features

On PS5 and PS5 Pro, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will come with dedicated features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on DualSense controllers, fast loading times, 3D audio, and three graphics modes: 60fps Performance mode, 30fps Fidelity mode, and 40fps Balanced mode (supported on 120hz display), all of which feature Raytraced Global Illumination. On PS5 Pro, the game will take advantage of Enhanced PSSR.

black flag remake black flag

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced features refined melee combat
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Pre-Order, Editions

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is now available to pre-order across PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The remake is available in a Standard edition priced $59.99 (Rs. 4,199 in India), while Deluxe edition costs $69.99 (Rs. 4,899). The game will also get a Launch edition, that includes a physical copy of the game, an art book, and a world map poster.

A $199.99 Collector's edition, which includes a copy of the game, a 12-inch Edward Kenway figurine, a leather logbook, metal brooch, steelbook, a music sheet, and other digital perks, will be available too.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

upcoming
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced, Assassins Creed Black Flag Remake, Black Flag Remake, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teardown Video Reveals Internal Design Including Camera Layout, Cooling Design

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed With Gameplay Trailer, Launch Set for July 9
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: 24, Band Melam, Nukkad Naatak, Prathichaya, and More
  2. Vivo Y6 5G Debuts With 7,200mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Screen at This Price
  3. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Honor Earbuds 4 With Up to 46 Hours of Total Battery Life Debut Globally
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Leak Reveals Chipset, Camera Details
  6. Leaked Dummy Gives Us an Early Look at the Design of the iPhone 18 Pro Max
  7. Detailed Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teardown Video Shows Us What's Inside
  8. Vivo X300 Ultra Content Creation Features Showcased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Lava Bold N1 5G Is Now Available in a New 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant
  10. OpenAI's Latest AI Model Takes On Claude Opus 4.7 With Its Agentic Coding
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Will Feature Next-Generation Snapdragon Chips
  2. Honor 600e Turns Up on Geekbench With Dimensity 7100 Chip and 8GB RAM: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. This is a Gardening Show Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Educational Show Online
  4. OpenAI Introduces GPT-5.5 Series AI Models With Improved Agentic Coding and Knowledge Work
  5. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed With Gameplay Trailer, Launch Set for July 9
  6. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teardown Video Reveals Internal Design Including Camera Layout, Cooling Design
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Sport Familiar Design With Subtle Changes to Camera Module, Leaked Dummy Shows
  8. Xbox Game Pass ‘Starter Edition’ Tier Leak Hints at Limited Access, Discord Nitro
  9. Realme 16T, Realme Watch S5 Bag SIRIM Certification; Global Launch Seems Imminent
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Content Creation Features Showcased at Vivo Imagine Labs Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »