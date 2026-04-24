Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, gaming's worst kept secret, is finally official. In a 30-minute reveal showcase aired Thursday, Ubisoft finally took the covers off the game after a string of leaks had left little to the imagination. Built from the ground-up using the latest iteration of Ubisoft's in-house Anvil engine, Black Flag Resynced features enhanced visuals, reworked combat, improved parkour and naval gameplay, and new narrative content. Just as leaks had revealed, the game will be released across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9, 2026.

Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, one of the most beloved entries in the series. Development on the remake was led by Ubisoft Singapore; the studio has promised a “faithful” recreation of the 2013 original. Ubisoft has categorically said that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is not a remake. It will be a narrative-driven solo pirate adventure.

Key aspects of the original have been retained, begining with Matt Ryan, the voice actor for Edward Kenway, the iconic protagonist from Black Flag. Ship combat, naval exploration, historical characters, infamous real-life pirates, and action-packed parkour and combat return.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Visual Upgrades

Being a remake, the game also comes with a ton of enhancements, improvements, and new content. The most obvious uplift is seen in the visuals. Black Flag Resynced comes with overhauled visuals featuring punchy, vivid tropical environments, bustling pirate towns, and deep blue seas. The game utilises the latest evolution of the Anvil engine, last seen in 2025's Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The graphical upgrades in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced include raytraced lighting with global illumination (RTGI) and reflections, optimized performance with 60fps options on consoles, graphics assets built from the ground up, and fully modernized water rendering and simulation. The result is a gorgeous recreation of the West Indies seen in Assassin's Creed 4.

As seen in the reveal showcase, which featured a mix of gameplay and cinematics, Black Flag Resynced looks like a visual treat. Ubisoft is promising a world that's more immersive and realistic than ever before. Character models, too, are much more detailed, with special attention given to facial animations.

Black Flag Resynced features overhauled visuals

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

New Quests, Stories

There are new additions to quests and stories in the game, as well, along with a host of new features that weren't present in the original. Black Flag Resynced will feature three new characters that can be assigned as officers on the Jackdaw, your ship in the game. Each character comes with a distinct naval combat ability. The Jackdaw itself is more customisable than before, bringing new skins and an all-new ability to add pets, allowing you to bring along a cat or monkey companion on the high seas. Additionally, the game will feature 10 new sea shanties on top of the original ones from the 2013 game.

The remake will also feature additional missions and new scenes featuring Matt Ryan, Edward's original voice actor, and the original cast. Ubisoft has also promised expanded stories and missions for side characters like Black Beard and Stede Bonnet.

Reworked Combat, Parkour, Naval Gameplay

Crucially, combat has been completely reworked and is now more action oriented. Black Flag Resynced will feature new visceral takedowns, parrying mechanics, quick-fire rope dart and pistol moves, and a new enemy archetype – the Demolitionist. In the reveal showcase, Ubisoft showed off visceral and smooth combat gameplay that takes inspiration from the combat seen in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Stealth and parkour abilities get a boost, too. Edward Kenway can now crouch and dive anywhere underwater. Additionally, just like AC Shadows, low light conditions and staying in the shadows will affect Edward's visibility.Enhanced parkour moves include manual jump, side and heigh-gaining back ejects, and quicker interrupts between parkour moves.

Naval combat, a major part of Black Flag, has been reworked, as well, with the addition of new secondary weapons on the ship.

Additionally, the remake features dynamic weather and its effects on destructible objects in the world. Ubisoft has also reworked water physics for a more realistic simulation of sailing. The developer will reveal more details about Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in the coming weeks.

The Black Flag remake features reworked naval combat

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced PC Specs

In its announcement, Ubisoft revealed PC specs for the Black Flag remake, detailing system requirements across Minimum, Recommended, High, and Extreme graphics presets.

Minimum

Resolution: 1920x1080

FPS: 30fps

Graphics: Low Preset, Ray Tracing – Standard, Upscaler – Balanced

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K 3.7 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX5500XT (8GB) or Intel ARC A580 (8GB)

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)

OS: Windows 11

Recommended

Resolution: 1920x1080,

FPS: 60fps

Graphics: Medium Preset, Ray Tracing – Standard, Upscaler – Balanced

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K 4.1 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB), AMD Radeon RX6600XT (8GB), or Intel ARC B580 (12GB)

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)

OS: Windows 11

High

Resolution: 2560x1440 (2K)

FPS: 60fps

Graphics: High Preset, Ray Tracing – Standard, Upscaler – Balanced

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K 3.9 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX6800XT (16GB)

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)

OS: Windows 11

Extreme

Resolution: 3840x2160 (4K)

FPS: 60fps

Graphics: Ultra Preset, Ray Tracing – Extended, Upscaler – Quality

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D 3 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB) or AMD Radeon RX7900XTX (24GB)

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)

OS: Windows 11

PS5, PS5 Pro Features

On PS5 and PS5 Pro, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will come with dedicated features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on DualSense controllers, fast loading times, 3D audio, and three graphics modes: 60fps Performance mode, 30fps Fidelity mode, and 40fps Balanced mode (supported on 120hz display), all of which feature Raytraced Global Illumination. On PS5 Pro, the game will take advantage of Enhanced PSSR.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced features refined melee combat

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Pre-Order, Editions

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is now available to pre-order across PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The remake is available in a Standard edition priced $59.99 (Rs. 4,199 in India), while Deluxe edition costs $69.99 (Rs. 4,899). The game will also get a Launch edition, that includes a physical copy of the game, an art book, and a world map poster.

A $199.99 Collector's edition, which includes a copy of the game, a 12-inch Edward Kenway figurine, a leather logbook, metal brooch, steelbook, a music sheet, and other digital perks, will be available too.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9.