Ubisoft is believed to be getting ready to reveal the long-rumoured remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. In March, the studio revealed concept art from the remake and suggested the game was coming soon. According to a new report, the remake, officially titled Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, will be released on July 9, 2026.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake Will be Revealed Soon

The Black Flag remake was set for reveal on April 16 before Ubisoft decided to push the announcement to next week, Insider Gaming reported Thursday. As per the report, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced will be released on PC and consoles on July 9. Ubisoft has not announced the game and its release date yet, but an official announcement is now expected next week.

The report also shed some light on the Black Flag remake. The game has reportedly been “completely reworked” and will feature new content and updates. Crucially, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced will not be an RPG, the report said.

Recent games in the series, including last year's Assassin's Creed Shadows, were expansive open-world RPGs. The exception was 2024's Assassin's Creed Mirage, which featured a smaller open world and ditched RPG mechanics in a bid to pay homage to older games in the series.

The Black Flag remake will also be a “solo adventure and character-driven experience,” Ubisoft reportedly said in a presentation attended by Insider Gaming. “It is not an RPG.”

A report last year had claimed that the Black Flag remake would feature RPG mechanics and would launch sometime in early 2026. Additionally, the game is said to get a host of improvements to combat, loading times, and more.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag was initallly released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. The game follows the story of pirate Edward Kenway in the West Indies during the early 1700s, tracing his journey as gets involved in the conflict between assassins and templars. Black Flag featured open sea exploration and naval combat missions.