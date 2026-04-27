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Assassin's Creed Hexe Game Director Exits Ubisoft Months After Creative Director Left Project

Assassin's Creed Hexe will be set during 16th century witch trials in the Roman Empire.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 April 2026 13:06 IST
Assassin's Creed Hexe Game Director Exits Ubisoft Months After Creative Director Left Project

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe was revealed in 2022

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Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Hexe's creative director left the project in February
  • Hexe was announced alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Ubisoft confirmd new leadership for the franchise in February
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Assassin's Creed Hexe, the next mainline title in the Assassin's Creed series, has had a troubled development cycle. Months after the project's creative director left Ubisoft, game director Benoit Richer has announced he's leaving Ubisoft to join Servo Games, an independent studio based out of Quebec, Canada. Ubisoft is yet to confirm the change of leadership at the Assassin's Creed Hexe project currently in development at its Montréal team.

Assassin's Creed Hexe Director Departs

In a LinkedIn post, Richer announced his departure from Ubisoft and confirmed he was joining Servo Games as game director (via IGN).

“This is the beginning of a new chapter: I'm joining Servo Games as Game Director,” Richer said in his announcement over the weekend. “An indie studio of industry veterans, aligned around a shared vision of the industry and experience creation, with a strong complementary skill set. Proud to contribute to the Quebec creative ecosystem and help it grow.”

Richer's departure leaves Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe without a game director — Ubisoft has not yet confirmed a replacement.

The development also creates further uncertainty around the next mainline Assassin's Creed game. In February this year, Clint Hocking, the erstwhile creative director of Assassin's Creed Hexe, reportedly left Ubisoft following a major leadership change at the Assassin's Creed franchise. Hocking was replaced as creative director by Jean Guesdon, the head of content for the franchise.

The shuffle came after Ubisoft announced Gueson, Martin Schelling, and François de Billy as the new leadership team in charge of the Assassin's Creed franchise at Vantage Studios. Late last year, then-Assassin's Creed boss Marc-Alexis Coté exited Ubisoft following the launch of Vantage, the Tencent-backed subsdiary that now handles Ubisoft's three biggest franchises.

Assassin's Creed Hexe: What We Know

Little is known about the state of Assassin's Creed Hexe beyond the information shared by Ubisoft when it announced the game in 2022. The game was revealed with a brief teaser during an Assasin's Creed showcase, where the company also announced Assassin's Creed Red, which went on to launch as Assassin's Creed Shadows in 2025.

Hexe is yet to be fully revealed with an official title. The game is set during the 16th-century witch trials in the Roman Empire, Ubisoft has said. The company has claimed that Assassin's Creed Hexe would be very different from other Assassin's Creed titles. “We're going to surprise people, I think,” Guillemot said about the game in 2024.

Assassin's Creed Hexe does not have a release window yet.

Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed release will be Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which was revealed last week during an extended gameplay showcase. The Black Flag remake is set for launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9, 2026.

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Further reading: Assassins Creed Hexe, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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