Asus ROG Phone 7 series has been launched in India. The series includes Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate models. These phones have been highly anticipated and have been in the news for the past few weeks with several leaks and reports. The Asus ROG Phone 7 series, being gaming phones, are accompanied by suitable cooling solutions. The series debuted as the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 6 series that was released in July 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced at Rs. 74,999. On the other hand, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is available in 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage configuration with a price tag of Rs. 99,999. Both phones will be available for sale in May.

Both the base and Ultimate ROG Phone 7 variants are offered in a Storm White colour variant. However, the base model is available in an additional Phantom Black colour.

Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specifications, features

The ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate phones support dual nano SIMs and run Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI, respectively, on top. They feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448 x 1080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The display panel offers up 1000nits of peak brightness and has a pixel density of 395 ppi.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with Adreno 740 GPU, the Asus ROG Phone 7 series comes equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage.

For optics, there's a triple rear camera setup on both the Asus ROG Phone 7 models. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel macro lens. The front cameras on both smartphones carry a 32-megapixel sensor.

The phones pack one 6,000mAh battery units each with 65W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 7 series include GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax among others. The smartphones come also with an IP54 rating. Weighing 239 grams, the handsets measure 173mm x 77mm x 10.3mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.