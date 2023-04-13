Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 April 2023 18:14 IST
Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are offered in Storm White colour

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate sport 6.78-inch AMOLED displays
  • The handsets feature triple rear camera units with 50-megapixel sensors
  • They boot Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI on top

Asus ROG Phone 7 series has been launched in India. The series includes Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate models. These phones have been highly anticipated and have been in the news for the past few weeks with several leaks and reports. The Asus ROG Phone 7 series, being gaming phones, are accompanied by suitable cooling solutions. The series debuted as the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 6 series that was released in July 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced at Rs. 74,999. On the other hand, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is available in 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage configuration with a price tag of Rs. 99,999. Both phones will be available for sale in May.

Both the base and Ultimate ROG Phone 7 variants are offered in a Storm White colour variant. However, the base model is available in an additional Phantom Black colour.

Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specifications, features

The ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate phones support dual nano SIMs and run Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI, respectively, on top. They feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448 x 1080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The display panel offers up 1000nits of peak brightness and has a pixel density of 395 ppi.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with Adreno 740 GPU, the Asus ROG Phone 7 series comes equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage.

For optics, there's a triple rear camera setup on both the Asus ROG Phone 7 models. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel macro lens. The front cameras on both smartphones carry a 32-megapixel sensor.

The phones pack one 6,000mAh battery units each with 65W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 7 series include GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax among others. The smartphones come also with an IP54 rating. Weighing 239 grams, the handsets measure 173mm x 77mm x 10.3mm in size.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2448x1080 pixels
Asus ROG Phone 7

Asus ROG Phone 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2448x1080 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic’s Shares Fall 12 Percent After Kuo Says iPhone 15 Will Drop Solid-State Buttons

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
