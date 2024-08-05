Apple Watch SE 2024 is rumoured to be part of the company's Watch Series 10 lineup later this year. A new report now claims that this watch might be aimed at children and the Cupertino-based tech giant could make several changes to make it more appealing to the demographic. One of them is said to be the inclusion of a larger variety of colour options than what is seen with the standard Apple Watch number series. The smartwatch is also reported to feature a rigid plastic body.

Apple Watch SE 2024 Reportedly Aimed at Kids

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via The Verge), Apple is working on a new SE model of smartwatch and it could be designed for children. To make it more kid-friendly, the company “could allow for a better array of colours.” This development is noteworthy, as the company generally takes a conservative approach with the colour options for its smartwatches.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was launched in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, (Product) Red, and Pink colour options. The black (Midnight) and Silver options have been available for several years now, and the (Product) Red colourway also appears regularly in the tech giant's smartwatch repertoire. The only new offering was the Pink colour. However, as per the report, it appears that the company is ditching this approach for the new SE model.

Previously, a report claimed that the speculated Apple Watch SE 2024 could also get a rigid plastic build, ditching the aluminium chassis. The move is said to allow the company to reduce the production cost of the device and make it affordable for consumers.

Not much else is known about the speculated third-generation Apple Watch SE model. However, the previous report also claimed that the Apple Watch Series 10 might get larger displays and be equipped with the same processor that will power the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The Apple smartwatches this year will reportedly not support Apple Intelligence features. These are first expected to arrive on the supported iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. However, it is said that the new chipset used for this year's Apple Watch lineup will “lay the groundwork” to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) features in the future.