  Obsidian Says Avowed Will Run at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X, Feature Multiple Endings

Obsidian Says Avowed Will Run at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X, Feature Multiple Endings

Avowed is confirmed to launch February 18, 2025, across PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 August 2024 20:02 IST
Obsidian Says Avowed Will Run at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X, Feature Multiple Endings

Photo Credit: Obsidian

Avowed features first-person melee and ranged combat

Highlights
  • Avowed was delayed from its initial launch window of late 2024
  • The game will be available on Game Pass at launch
  • Avowed was first announced at Xbox Games Showcase in 2020
Avowed, the upcoming action-RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, was recently delayed and is now set to release on PC and current-gen Xbox consoles on February 18, 2025. Now, the developer has confirmed that the game will run at 30fps on both Xbox Series X and Series S. More details about the game have surfaced at the ongoing Gamescom 2024 event, where Obsidian revealed that Avowed will have multiple possible endings, going double digits.

Avowed Performance on Xbox Series S/X

Obsidian shared details about Avowed's performance on Xbox Series S/X on the Iron Lords Podcast at the sidelines of Gamescom in Los Angeles. Appearing on the podcast, published on YouTube Friday, the game's art director Matt Hansen said that the studio was “targeting a baseline of 30fps” for the RPG on Xbox consoles.

“We are core targeting 30fps, bare minimum,” Hansen said, responding to a query about the game's console performance. “That's the expectation.”

The developer reasoned that players didn't necessarily need 60fps performance in a first-person single-player game and a 30fps output allowed Obsidian to improve graphical fidelity and lighting.

“It's a trade-off we opted to make relatively early and we're really happy with it. The game's running pretty smooth for how visually dense it is, and that was always our goal,” Hansen said. “But as far as a greater understanding of performance spec, we're still figuring all that out. It's one of the last things you do,” he added.

Avowed is not the first Xbox first-party title to launch with performance on consoles locked at 30fps. Bethesda's Starfield launched at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X last year, and so did Arkane Austin's Redfall. Both games, however, received a patch later that brought the performance up to 60fps on consoles. In fact, the latest Starfield update added 60fps performance for the game on the lower-end Xbox Series S earlier this week.

Avowed Possible Endings

In a separate interview with IGN at the sidelines of Gamescom earlier this week, Avowed game director Carrie Patel confirmed that the game would include multiple possible endings. “I can tell you our ending slides number in the double digits, you can end up with a lot of different combinations of them,” Patel said.

“I mean, this is an Obsidian game, so your ending is really the sum total of your choices across the game, across a lot of pieces of content, depending on what you encountered and what you did when you found it,” she added.

Avowed was initially set for release in late 2024. After the announced delay, which gives the Obsidian RPG a bit of breathing room amidst a packed late 2024 video game release calendar, the game is confirmed to launch February 18, 2025, across PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass.

Further reading: Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment, Obsidian, Xbox, Microsoft, Xbox Series, Gamescom, Gamescom 2024
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Worldcoin Faces Potential Ban in Colombia Amid Heightened Scrutiny

Obsidian Says Avowed Will Run at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X, Feature Multiple Endings
