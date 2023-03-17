Technology News

Bandai Namco Invests in Pune-Based Game Studio SuperGaming: Details

SuperGaming is known for its social deduction mobile game Silly Royale, and is currently working on the indo-futuristic battle-royale Indus.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 March 2023 17:24 IST
Photo Credit: SuperGaming

Currently, there is no mention of a deal size

Highlights
  • Bandai Namco has also invested in DeepMotion technology, based in the US
  • The company has used its Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund to invest
  • Bandai Namco is known for publishing titles like Elden Ring, Dark Souls

Bandai Namco Entertainment, the Japanese game publisher known for entries such as Elden Ring, Dark Souls trilogy, and Pac-Man, have invested in Pune-based developer SuperGaming. The company has used its ‘Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund,' a fund meant for investing in startups and building its “IP metaverse,” by investing in the Indian studio and Deepmotion, based in the US. The fund was started in April last year, in anticipation of Web3 and amidst other developments in the metaverse. The press release does not mention the deal size, but the fund's investment size ranges from ¥10 million (about Rs. 62 lakh) to ¥500 million (about Rs. 31 crore).

“Working on PAC-MAN was a bucket list item which I have been fortunate to tick off,” said Roby John, co-founder and CEO, SuperGaming said in a prepared statement. “A customer becoming an investor is the biggest validation we at SuperGaming could ever ask for, so it's a tremendous honour to have Bandai Namco invest in us and join us on our journey of making games people play for years.” While SuperGaming is known for its mobile game portfolio, which includes the social deduction title Silly Royale and the multiplayer FPS MaskGun, they also have a cloud-based game development engine called SuperPlatform. The tech was announced last year in collaboration with Google Cloud, allowing game developers to use the engine on a SaaS (Software as a Service) basis to build games from scratch — assets and all — in addition to managing analytics, tracking player data, monetisation, and integrates with games built on Unity, Unreal Engine, PlayCanvas, and Cocos Creator.

“Through this investment, we will seek to expand our business by combining our expertise in IPs with a deeper understanding of the Asian market, which is expected to grow further in the future,” the statement from Bandai Namco Entertainment (BNE) reads. As mentioned before, the Japanese gaming giant has also invested in DeepMotion, which is known for solutions aimed at bringing digital characters to life through AI-powered motion capture and real-time body tracking. BNE intends to create new “entertainment experiences” with this tech.

Meanwhile, SuperGaming is hard at work on Indus, its upcoming indo-futuristic battle-royale title, set on a floating island. In it, you play as a Mythwalker, a hired gun working for the COVEN, looking to hunt the rare mineral Cosmium, which can alter space and time. Like other titles in the genre, players are dropped into the map to scavenge for supplies, survive, and kill anyone who stands in their way to emerge victorious. However, at a certain interval during the game, the Cosmium will spawn at a random point, which upon claiming, grants the holder direct victory. The studio previously added the Olympic pistol shooter Heena Sidhu as a playable character in Indus, pre-registrations for which are now live on the Google Play Store.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
