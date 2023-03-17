Far Cry 5 has received a 60fps patch for its PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions. As part of its fifth-anniversary celebration, Ubisoft has released a free update, promising more new content on the way. The game will also enjoy a free weekend from March 23 to March 27 across all consoles and PC, with progression carrying over to the full game if you decide to purchase it. Far Cry 5 is also being offered on sale for up to 85 percent off, across Ubisoft Connect, Microsoft Store, and the PlayStation store.

Ubisoft reiterates that the 60fps patch applies to all Far Cry 5 game modes, including the three main DLCs — Lost on Mars, Hours of darkness, and Dead Living Zombies. Those on the Xbox Series X will now be able to run the game at 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, whereas the inferior Xbox Series S will run it at full-HD 1080p resolution. Meanwhile, PS5 players can experience Far Cry 5 at 3K (2,880 x 1,620) resolution. It's unusual for Ubisoft to release a “next-gen” patch for a game that came out half a decade ago, in addition to promising new announcements “over the next three weeks.”

Set in the fictional, southern gothic landscape of Hope County, Far Cry 5 puts you in the shoes of an unnamed junior deputy sheriff, trying to bring down Joseph Seed, a charismatic doomsday cult leader, whose followers cook up white flowers to extract Bliss, a drug used to convert people to their cause. Seed's reach, however, is far and wide, demanding players to work alongside other factions to free closed-off regions from its Heralds — at one point, resulting in a trippy boss fight in typical Far Cry fashion. It's got all the hallmarks of a Far Cry title, with a focus on exploration and combat, which utilises more melee weapons. You've also got Outposts to clear, which brings to life key locations on the open-world map. Far Cry 5 also includes a map editor and a co-op mode, making the free weekend an ideal time to jump in with a friend.

Last month, Ubisoft confirmed the reason behind its game delays and cancellations in recent years, claiming that the measures were necessary as it was producing too many games at the same time. The company cancelled three unannounced projects, in addition to delaying the much-anticipated naval combat title Skull and Bones for the sixth time. The elusive and a bit controversial Beyond Good and Evil 2 has also hit a development setback, as the studio's managing director Guillaume Carmona left the company. As per the report, the game has still not entered full production, as the developers are unable to come up with a “creative vision.”

Far Cry 5's 60fps patch is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The free weekend goes live March 23 and runs until March 27 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

