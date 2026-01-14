Technology News
Battlefield 6 Season 2 Delayed to February as EA Extends Season 1

Battlefield 6 Season 2 will now launch on February 17.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 January 2026 18:16 IST
Battlefield 6 Season 2 Delayed to February as EA Extends Season 1

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10

Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 Season 1 will be extended beyond January 20
  • EA said delayed Season 2 was the "best path forward"
  • Battlefield 6 will get a content update in January
Battlefield 6's second season has been delayed. EA announced Tuesday that it was extending Season 1 to allow for additional time to further polish and refine Season 2 content. Battlefield 6 Season 2 will now launch next month on February 17, while Season 1 will be extended beyond its end date of January 20. As part of the extended first season, EA will also roll out a new update next week.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 Delayed

The decision to push back the game's second season of content was announced in a blog post on the Battlefield 6 website Tuesday. EA said it reviewed community feedback and determined that delaying Season 2 was the “best path forward”.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 will now launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 17. On January 20, EA will roll out a new content update as part of the extended first season, bringing new weekly challenges, a Bonus Path, and a continuation of the Season 1 Battle Pass until Season 2 kicks off.

EA said it would share more details about Season 2 content in February and a larger 2026 roadmap for Battlefield 6 and RedSec in the near future.

“We are also reinforcing Battlefield Labs as the public preview for future game updates in the late stages of development. Both the Season 1 extension and the use of Battlefield Labs will set the foundation for new and exciting content throughout our live seasons, including what will come in Season 2,” EA said.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 was initially planned to launch on January 20, bringing new maps and modes. Instead, players will now get an update as part of the Season 1 extension.

On January 27, Battlefield 6 players will be able to unlock a new weapon package and a soldier skin, along with XP Boosts via the Frostfire Bonus Path. There are additional free rewards associated with the bonus path, which can be completed concurrently alongside the Season 1 Battle Pass.

EA has already rolled out several content updates as part of Season 1 following the launch of Battlefield 6 on October 10. As part of two separate updates, the game received two new maps, new modes, weapons, and more.

The game also received a year-end Winter Offensive update in December that added a new map condition.

Battlefield 6 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, EA, Battlefield 6 Season 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

  
