Battlefield 6 Season 2 Delayed to February as EA Extends Season 1

Battlefield 6's second season has been delayed. EA announced Tuesday that it was extending Season 1 to allow for additional time to further polish and refine Season 2 content. Battlefield 6 Season 2 will now launch next month on February 17, while Season 1 will be extended beyond its end date of January 20. As part of the extended first season, EA will also roll out a new update next week.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 Delayed

The decision to push back the game's second season of content was announced in a blog post on the Battlefield 6 website Tuesday. EA said it reviewed community feedback and determined that delaying Season 2 was the “best path forward”.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 will now launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 17. On January 20, EA will roll out a new content update as part of the extended first season, bringing new weekly challenges, a Bonus Path, and a continuation of the Season 1 Battle Pass until Season 2 kicks off.

EA said it would share more details about Season 2 content in February and a larger 2026 roadmap for Battlefield 6 and RedSec in the near future.

Escalating the fight with new threats on the battlefield.



Season 2 begins February 17. pic.twitter.com/fGMegJJuTj — Battlefield (@Battlefield) January 13, 2026

“We are also reinforcing Battlefield Labs as the public preview for future game updates in the late stages of development. Both the Season 1 extension and the use of Battlefield Labs will set the foundation for new and exciting content throughout our live seasons, including what will come in Season 2,” EA said.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 was initially planned to launch on January 20, bringing new maps and modes. Instead, players will now get an update as part of the Season 1 extension.

On January 27, Battlefield 6 players will be able to unlock a new weapon package and a soldier skin, along with XP Boosts via the Frostfire Bonus Path. There are additional free rewards associated with the bonus path, which can be completed concurrently alongside the Season 1 Battle Pass.

EA has already rolled out several content updates as part of Season 1 following the launch of Battlefield 6 on October 10. As part of two separate updates, the game received two new maps, new modes, weapons, and more.

The game also received a year-end Winter Offensive update in December that added a new map condition.

Battlefield 6 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.