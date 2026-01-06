Arc Raiders, the hit extraction shooter from Embark Studios, is said to have sold over 12 million copies. The game also reportedly hit its highest daily active user count over the weekend, reaching 3.2 million players across platforms. Arc Raiders has been going strong for over two months since it launched, maintaining high concurrent player counts on Steam.

The sales figures come from market analytics firm Alinea Analytics. As per its estimaters, Arc Raiders crossed 12 million copies sold over the weekend across Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. January 4 (Sunday) was the game's biggest day since launch in terms of daily active users, the firm claimed, with 3.2 million daily active users across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox — a new record for the game.

ARC Raiders passed 12M copies sold over the weekend (@alineaanalytics estimates)



Yesterday was its biggest day ever by DAUs (3.2M).



Daily copies sold started to stabilise by early Dec, but a well-timed 20% discount across all platforms – and the holiday boost – reversed that. pic.twitter.com/9BfSm6O5dZ — Rhys Elliott (@superhys) January 5, 2026

According to Alinea's estimates, Arc Raiders has generated over $350 million (roughly Rs. 3,156 crore) in revenue across all platforms since it launched on October 30. The game's sales got a boost during the Holiday season and a “well-timed” 20 percent discount across Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox storefronts. Alinea Analytics' Rhys Elliott said on X.

Steam Sales Dominate

PC seems to be the dominant platform for Arc Raiders. According to the firm's estimates, 53.5 percent of copies sold in January so far are on Steam, followed by 25.5 percent on PS5 and 21 percent on Xbox Series S/X.

Back in November, Alinea had estimated that Arc Raiders had sold 2.5 million copies in the first week of its launch, with Steam accounting for around 1.7 million copies sold — over 69 percent of total reported sales at the time.

Embark Studios have not officially shared sales data for Arc Raiders. On November 10, however, the studio did confirm that the extraction shooter had reached over 700,000 concurrent players across platforms.

“The many different ways you play and participate in ARC Raiders have completely blown us away, going far beyond what we ever imagined,” the developer had said, thanking players in an update.

Arc Raiders is a PvPvE extraction shooter

Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders Retains Steam Players

Arc Raiders launched on October 30 and quickly became a massive hit on Steam, reaching 300,000 concurrent players just days after release. The game has since reached a peak concurrent player count of 481,966 on the platform, as per SteamDB.

Perhaps more impressive is Arc Raiders' ability to retain its player base. Its player numbers on Steam have been going steady over two months after launch. This weekend, Steam concurrent player numbers for the game crossed 400,000. The peak concurrent player count over the last 24 hours stands at 366,631, accordint to SteamDB charts. At the time of writing, over 200,000 players were in the game on Steam.

The game's player retention on PC stands in stark contrast to another popular multiplayer shooter — Battlefield 6. While the game has been a success for EA — Alinea estimates the military shooter has sold over 20 million copies across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X — its player base on Steam has dwindled over time.

Battlefield 6's peak concurrent player count on Steam stands at 747,440, but its average concurrent player counts these days oscillate around 100,000. In the last 24 hours, the game's peak concurrent player count stood at just over 94,000, as per SteamDB.

Arc Raiders is a PvPvE extraction shooter, where players take on deadly Arc robots and online players in solo and up to three-player squad queues. Set in a post-apocalyptic Earth ruled by robots, the game focusses on looting valuable resources and crafting items before extracting safely to the hub world, where players can craft upgrades, sell loot, buy weapons, and take on quests. Arc Raiders is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.