Electronic Arts has teased Battlefield 6's season 2 content ahead of the major update. The military shooter is kicking off its second season with a new map, titled Contaminated, and a new limited-time mode that will expand the game's narrative, EA announced. Battlefield 6 season 2 will launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 17.

In addition to Contaminated and the aforementioned mode, EA will also add a second “high-intensity” map and a separate limited-time mode to the game later in the season, the company confirmed in a community update on Tuesday. EA will share full details of season 2 content at a later date.

Beginning February 17, Battlefield 6 players will get a new multiplayer map called Contaminated, alongside a limited-time mode. According to EA, the mode will expand the game's narrative and add a tactical edge to the fight against the Pax Armata militia in the game.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 Improvements

In addition to new content, Battlefield 6 is set to get a variety of improvements based on feedback from players. In the latest community update, EA detailed updates to the progression system, Battle Pass, RedSec progression, weapon balance, player movement, and more gameplay features.

Battlefield 6's slow progression and rewards system has frustrated players since launch. EA confirmed that it will roll out multiple improvements to better reward players for putting in hours in the game.

Challenges are getting streamlined with reduced emphasis on mode-specific challenges. EA said it will monitor challenge completion rates and further make adjustments accordingly.

Battle Pass progressions will be faster and more rewarding in season 2, EA said. Battlefield RedSec progression is getting a boost, too, with increased XP rates across Battle Royale and Gauntlet modes. Career rewards are getting rebalanced to better support players who primarily play RedSec.

Season 2 will also bring more consistent weapon recoil compensation for better handling and balance. Player movement has been enhanced, too, and will be more predictable and readable during matches. EA is also polishing the game's audio to improve clarity and reliability. You can see the detailed list of improvements on the Battlefield website.

Season 2 Roadmap, Planned Updates

EA confirmed it will share Battlefield 6 season 2 details and the full season 2 roadmap later this week. Season 2 was planned for launch in January but was delayed to allow for additional time to further polish and refine new content.

The company also revealed that Battlefield 6 developers were working on further improvements to hit registration and netcode, ongoing recoil review, visibility, the ping system for map locations, and additional audio improvements for footsteps.

EA is further testing and working on the planned Golmud Railway map that will be added to Battlefield 6 in an upcoming season. Further updates are planned for RedSec, including increased armor availability and changes to availability of vehicle keycard rewards.

Battlefield 6's season 2 will launch on February 17 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. More details about new content and further season 2 updates will be shared later this week.