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Krafton Renames BGMI Lite to BGMI Air Ahead of Launch in India as Pre-Registrations Cross 10 Million

BGMI Air has crossed 10 million pre-registrations ahead of its planned India launch later in 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 October 2026 13:00 IST
Krafton Renames BGMI Lite to BGMI Air Ahead of Launch in India as Pre-Registrations Cross 10 Million

Photo Credit: Krafton India

BGMI Air will be available as a separate game

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Highlights
  • BGMI Lite has been officially renamed to BGMI Air
  • The game has crossed 10 million pre-registrations in India
  • BGMI Air will operate as a separate game for existing players
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Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular online battle royale games in the country, with over 10 crore downloads currently. Krafton, the developer behind BGMI, is gearing up to introduce its lighter version to make it accessible to a wider range of devices. The upcoming title, initially announced as BGMI Lite, has now received a new name as anticipation builds ahead of its launch later this year. Krafton added that its pre-registration campaign has reached a major milestone, with an open beta planned ahead of the full launch.

BGMI Lite Becomes BGMI Air

In a press note, Krafton India said that BGMI Lite will now be known as BGMI Air. There are no other changes compared to what was previously announced, and it is still intended to bring the core BGMI experience to a wider audience through a lighter download and a more accessible experience.

The developer also confirmed that BGMI Air has crossed 10 million pre-registrations ahead of its planned India launch later in 2026. An open beta of the game is confirmed to be introduced shortly. It will use player feedback to further refine the experience before the full launch. While a launch date remains under wraps, the game remains planned for release in India later this year.

Pre-registrations for BGMI Air (formerly BGMI Lite) opened for Android users in India on August 25 through the Google Play Store. The game has an initial download size of around 1GB. The company said that it will include “no forced packages” before you play your first BGMI Lite match. On the other hand, with the added packages, the standard BGMI file size can go up to 8GB.

For existing BGMI players, BGMI Air will be available as a separate game, and they will not need to transfer their existing accounts to play it. The company says the lighter experience is intended to make the franchise more accessible regardless of device storage specifications.

But despite the ‘Lite' moniker in the previous name, Krafton has emphasized that it will not be “Lite” on the gaming experience. The developer first confirmed the development of BGMI Lite in August, describing it as part of its wider effort to expand the BGMI universe in India.

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Further reading: BGMI Lite, BGMI Air, Krafton
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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