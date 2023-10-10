BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has launched its new 2.8 update, bringing a zombie-themed game mode called ‘Zombie's Edge.' The update is available for free download now, on Android and iOS, with the mode being unlocked on the Erangel, Livik, and Miramar maps. The Aerolith Lab and its surrounding areas serve as the hotspot during the event, teeming with countless ‘mutants' to kill, alongside an occasional Berserker and Ripper variants, which will prove more challenging. The former is of a muscular stature, whose right arm can seamlessly transform between a sharp blade and an armoured fist. Meanwhile, the Ripper is slender and uses its agility to close in and perform slash attacks.

Bear in mind that Zombie's Edge is the same game mode introduced on the international PUBG Mobile version, last month. It's unclear what changes have been made to the India-exclusive BGMI, but judging by the patch notes, they appear exactly the same. Update 2.8 also introduces Mutation Gauntlets, which can be equipped to drastically enhance gameplay — there's a slam attack that pretty much one-shots zombies and a Great Smash moveset that's similar to Doomfist's ultimate from Overwatch 2. Upon activating it, the player leaps up into the air to choose a landing point, then slams down dealing heavy, AOE damage. Indeed, there's a Ripper version of the gauntlet as well, which adds a dash move and the ability to perform slashes.

All of this ties into the infection's core, the aforementioned Aerolith Lab, which is best described as a living, towering organism that's absorbing the undead to get stronger. Once the process is complete, it spawns a ‘Rage' Berserker, a formidable mutant, that can be bested to gain tonnes of loot. The update also brings the Maglev Hoverboard, which enables fast traversal across both land and water bodies, alongside a ‘Halloweeks' update, casting the area with carved pumpkins, disco lights, and dancing mutants.

For the uninitiated, BGMI came into the scene soon after the Indian government banned the uber-popular PUBG Mobile due to privacy and security concerns. BGMI was just recently unbanned in May, following a 10-month period, with developer Krafton limiting the number of hours one could play and adding a parental verification system for in-game purchases. The re-launch also brought the new Nusa map, a small tropical zone that's laden with ziplines and a Super Recall feature that brought back dead teammates into the game. At the time, the game was granted a three-month ‘trial approval' by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), though it's unclear whether the band is completely lifted now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available to play on Android and Apple iOS devices.

