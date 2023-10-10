OnePlus Open — OnePlus' inaugural foldable smartphone is confirmed to launch in India soon. It will debut in the Chinese market with the Oppo Find N3 moniker. Over the past couple of weeks, there have been several leaks of the handset, showing off its exterior design and specifications. Most recently, a hands-on video of the OnePlus Open has surfaced online offering a first look at the main display. The video suggests a design language similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is seen with a minimal display crease and a hole punch cutout on the display.

A YouTube channel called Jagat Review has posted a hands-on video of the upcoming OnePlus Open aka Oppo Find N3. It offers a close-up look at the handset. The book-style foldable smartphone seems to have a design language similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel Fold, and last year's Oppo Find N2. The upcoming handset appears to have a wider display both inside and out with minimal crease. The crease on the display of the OnePlus Open is not as noticeable as the one we saw in other recent book-style foldables.

The video also suggests the presence of an Alert slider and infrared remote blaster on OnePlus Open. It also has a hole-punch cutout on the display to house the front camera. These design elements appear to be in line with what we've seen in previous leaks. However, the camera island is hidden in the video.

OnePlus Open is believed to launch on October 19. The handset has made its way onto Geekbench recently with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12GB RAM. It is expected to run on the Android 13 operating system.

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Open will feature a 7.82-inch (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. At the front, it might get a 32-megapixel or 20-megapixel sensor. It is said to pack a 4,805mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

