Technology News

OnePlus Open Design Leaked via Hands-on Video, Suggests Barely Visible Display Crease

OnePlus Open will debut in the Chinese market with the Oppo Find N3 moniker.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2023 15:11 IST
OnePlus Open Design Leaked via Hands-on Video, Suggests Barely Visible Display Crease

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Jagat Review

A new video gives us our first good look at the main screen of the OnePlus Open

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open is believed to launch on October 19
  • It might run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • OnePlus Open is said to pack a 4,805mAh battery
Advertisement

OnePlus Open — OnePlus' inaugural foldable smartphone is confirmed to launch in India soon. It will debut in the Chinese market with the Oppo Find N3 moniker. Over the past couple of weeks, there have been several leaks of the handset, showing off its exterior design and specifications. Most recently, a hands-on video of the OnePlus Open has surfaced online offering a first look at the main display. The video suggests a design language similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is seen with a minimal display crease and a hole punch cutout on the display.

A YouTube channel called Jagat Review has posted a hands-on video of the upcoming OnePlus Open aka Oppo Find N3. It offers a close-up look at the handset. The book-style foldable smartphone seems to have a design language similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel Fold, and last year's Oppo Find N2. The upcoming handset appears to have a wider display both inside and out with minimal crease. The crease on the display of the OnePlus Open is not as noticeable as the one we saw in other recent book-style foldables. 

The video also suggests the presence of an Alert slider and infrared remote blaster on OnePlus Open. It also has a hole-punch cutout on the display to house the front camera. These design elements appear to be in line with what we've seen in previous leaks. However, the camera island is hidden in the video.

OnePlus Open is believed to launch on October 19. The handset has made its way onto Geekbench recently with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12GB RAM. It is expected to run on the Android 13 operating system.

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Open will feature a 7.82-inch (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. At the front, it might get a 32-megapixel or 20-megapixel sensor. It is said to pack a 4,805mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open Specifications, OnePlus Open Design, OnePlus, Oppo Find N3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Wireless Mice to Mechanical Keyboards, Top Deals on PC Accessories

Related Stories

OnePlus Open Design Leaked via Hands-on Video, Suggests Barely Visible Display Crease
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open India Launch Officially Teased: Details
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Offers
  3. Xiaomi to Replace Its MIUI Android Skin With a New MiOS Interface: Tipster
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  5. Top Deals on TWS Earbuds With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Sale
  6. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Not Be Available in an Exynos Model
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ Debut in India: See Price
  10. Google Pixel 8a With Dual Rear Cameras Leaks Online, Might Look Like This
#Latest Stories
  1. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  2. OnePlus Open Design Leaked via Hands-on Video, Suggests Barely Visible Display Crease
  3. OnePlus Watch 2 With Circular Display Tipped to Launch Next Year
  4. Bitcoin Price Sees Reduction, Most Altcoins Trade in Reds Amid Israel-Gaza War
  5. Samsung Could Use Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Waterdrop Hinge Design for Foldable Notebooks: Details
  6. Xiaomi to Launch MiOS as Replacement for 13-Year-Old MIUI Android Skin, Tipster Claims
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top TWS Earphones With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Sale
  8. Loki Season 2 Premiere Draws 10.9 Million Viewers Globally in Just Three Days
  9. Vivo, Transsion Holdings to Launch Smartphone With Rollable Display in 2024: Report
  10. 3Commas Tweaks Internal Security After Accounts of Some Users Were Compromised, Passwords Reset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »