BGMI Introduces Mahindra BE 6-Themed Content; Lets Gamers Compete to Win the eSUV

Mahindra is the first Indian EV maker to collaborate with an esports brand to bring virtual versions of its vehicles to a game.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2025 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton

Gamers can participate in the givewaway without purchasing any in-game content

Highlights
  • BGMI now lets gamers drive the Mahindra BE 6 in the game
  • The in-game vehicle is designed using models based on the real vehicle
  • Gamers can also participate in a lucky draw to win the Mahindra BE 6
Battleground Mobile India (popularly known as BGMI) on Thursday introduced the first electric vehicle (EV) to feature in the game — the Mahindra BE 6. Test drives of the recently unveiled eSUV from Mahindra began in six cities earlier this week, and gamers can also take it for a spin while playing the popular battle royale game. The game also includes Mahindra BE 6-themed content, including events and a month-long contest that allows users to participate in a lucky draw to win the real eSUV.

Krafton Partners With Mahindra to Introduce First EV in BGMI

While BGMI already allows players to drive cars (from Aston Martin, Lamborghini, and Volkswagen) to move across the map, these are internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles that require fuel supplies. The new Mahindra BE 6 is the first EV to debut in the game — it's also the first vehicle from an Indian carmaker to land in BGMI.

In a press briefing, the companies announced that the in-game vehicle is based on the same 3D models used for the real Mahindra BE 6. The vehicle's interiors will also be accurately represented, according to Krafton. Like other vehicles that were previously introduced in BGMI, gamers will be able to use the Mahindra BE 6 for quick travel.

With the latest update, Krafton has added a new in-game event called Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre, where gamers can exchange tokens to get in-game rewards, such as a Protective Vanguard Suit, a Mahindra Event Crate, and Mahindra Space Gifts. In order to redeem these "Nitro Wheels", players will need to complete various missions on BGMI.

In addition to driving the Mahindra BE 6 in the game, players will also be able to participate in a lucky draw to win the real eSUV. This month-long contest will kick off on January 25, a day after the carkmaker will commence test drives of the vehicle in 16 more cities across India. and ends on February 25.

In order to participate in the lucky draw, players will need to redeem Nitro Wheels tokens for Mahindra Event Crates, after they complete in-game missions. They must also record a video showing the Mahindra BE 6 in the game. The video must be between 10 and 30 seconds long, and be uploaded to either YouTube or Instagram — the caption must include both companies' social media handles, as well as the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge.

Gamers can also use the gacha-based 'Lucky Spin' feature that might grant them in-game items such as the Quantum Flux Suit, Chrono Charge Suit, Volt Tracer Gun, Neon Drop BE 6 Parachute, Flashvault BE 6 Bag, and SparkStrike Pan, according to Krafton.

Further reading: BGMI, Mahindra BE 6, Krafton, Mahindra, Electric Vehicles, EV

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
