Realme GT 7 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Deliver Up to Six Hours of Stable 120 FPS BGMI Support

The phone is said to have been co-tested with Krafton.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 April 2025 09:24 IST
Realme GT 7 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Deliver Up to Six Hours of Stable 120 FPS BGMI Support

Photo Credit: Realme

The Chinese variant of Realme GT 7 is offered in three colourways (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7's arrival in India is teased via microsite on Amazon
  • The phone is teased to deliver 120 fps BGMI gameplay for up to six hours
  • Realme GT 7's Chinese variant is powered by the Dimensity 9400+ chipset
Realme GT 7 debuted in China last week and is now said to make its way to the Indian market too. The company has teased its arrival in the country via its social media handle while also boasting its potential gaming prowess. The Realme GT 7 is confirmed to deliver up to six hours of BGMI gameplay at a high frame rate. The phone is speculated to join its elder sibling, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in the Chinese OEM's latest lineup of gaming-centric smartphones in India.

Realme GT 7 India Launch

Realme says the GT 7 will be launched in India soon. The phone is said to have been co-tested with Krafton, the developer behind the popular online multiplayer battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Akin to the Realme GT 7 Pro, which was introduced in India in November 2024, the upcoming phone is expected to bring several gaming-centric features.

The accompanying teaser image suggests that the Realme GT 7 can deliver 120 fps BGMI gameplay for up to six hours.

The handset is expected to have similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart, although some of the internals could be subject to change, similar to the difference in battery capacities between the Chinese and Indian variants of the Realme GT 7 Pro models.

Realme GT 7 Specifications

The Realme GT 7 Chinese variant sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6500 nits peak brightness, a 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 4,608Hz PWM dimming rate. The handset is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

For optics, it is equipped with a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.8 aperture; and an 8-megapixel 112-degree ultra-wide shooter. It also gets a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT 7 has a 7,700mm square VC cooling chamber with Graphene ice-sensing double-layer cooling technology for heat dissipation. The phone also packs a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Sony LinkBuds Fit Review: Comfy and Sporty Earbuds

