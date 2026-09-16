Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) rolled out its 4.6 Update on Wednesday. It brings a new supernatural-themed mode, the return of the popular Ocean Odyssey experience, and a new India-first character called Kiaraa. Krafton India has introduced collaborations with One Punch Man, Lincoln Motor Cruize and B.DUCK, alongside new festive content planned around Diwali. Among the headline additions is a new Midnight Hunters mode, which allows eliminated players to return to the battlefield as Vampires.

Krafton India says the BGMI 4.6 Update carries several new gameplay modes, collaborations, and India-focused experiences. Midnight Hunters is a new supernatural theme mode available on Erangel from September 16 to November 16. As part of the mode, Rozhok, Mylta, Quarry, and Gatka become Vampire Takeover points, while Stalber and Sosnovka Military Base are transformed into the Nightkeeper's Hunter Guild, which is an indoor combat arena with hidden challenges.

Midnight Hunters also introduces Guild Missions that give squads special objectives and higher rewards. Through the new Bloodline Awakening feature, eliminated players can return to the match as Vampires, with up to 20 Vampires active at a time.

BGMI is also bringing back Ocean Odyssey, one of its earlier themed experiences that has remained popular with the game's community. The underwater-themed experience will return to Erangel on September 30. It features locations and gameplay elements including the Ocean Palace, Trident and Kraken, along with underwater exploration.

A notable India-specific addition is Kiaraa. Krafton says it is an original in-game character IP created by its in-house art team. The character has been created entirely in India and is designed exclusively for Indian players. Kiaraa comes with her own origin story, location, and collection, with availability beginning October 8.

The Kiaraa Nakshatra Collection, meanwhile, includes the Divine Peacock Glider, Divine Radiance SCAR-L, Divine Chariot Buggy, Arrow Rain Emote and Divine Edge Machete. Players will also be able to take part in Kiaraa Arena challenges, visit the Kiaraa Exchange Center, and collect daily login rewards.

Apart from this, the 4.6 update expands BGMI's collaboration lineup. The One Punch Man collaboration begins on September 21 through a Spin and Mini Royale Pass. Players will be able to obtain One Punch Man character skins along with themed sets and Lucky Spin content.

The Lincoln Motor Cruize collaboration, meanwhile, starts on September 16 and runs until November 9. It introduces two Lincoln vehicles to BGMI, the Lincoln Model L and Lincoln Navigator Black Label, with multiple colour variants. The B.DUCK collaboration adds a separate gameplay experience in which players can transform into B.DUCK and compete in turn-based collision battles across floating platforms.

Other changes include the expansion of the custom creative mode World of Wonder (WOW). There are 17 new collectible Brainrot characters in the Steal Brainrot mode, inspired by Halloween, Mexico's Day of the Dead, ghosts, werewolves, and the Headless Horseman. On the other hand, a new Ghost Ship Event Mode allows players to fly onto a Ghost Ship containing a Halloween Shop and Ghost Cannonballs that can mutate and evolve Brainrot characters.

Krafton has described the 4.6 season as one of BGMI's broadest updates, with content rolling out progressively over the coming weeks.