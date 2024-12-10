Technology News
Borderlands 4, Mafia: The OId Country Will Get First-Look Trailers at The Game Awards 2024, 2K Confirms

Both Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country were first revealed at Gamescom in August with teasers confirming a 2025 launch window.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 December 2024 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: 2K/ Gearbox

Borderlands 4's first-look trailer will feature gameplay

Highlights
  • Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country will release in 2025
  • The Game Awards 2024 will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch
  • Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country were revealed at Gamescom
The Game Awards 2024 is set to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 12. The live event, which will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch, will honour the best games of the year across genres. The awards night is also expected to premiere reveals and trailers for several upcoming and unannounced games. Now, 2K has confirmed that two of its major titles, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, will get first-look trailers at The Game Awards.

2K Readies Trailers for The Game Awards

In a post on X Monday, the official Borderlands account announced that the first-look trailer for the next game in the series will premiere at The Game Awards 2024, calling Borderlands 4 the “most ambitious Borderlands yet”.

At the same time, the official Mafia X handle also confirmed that Mafia: The Old Country would feature at the event.

Both Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country were first revealed at Gamescom in August with teasers confirming a 2025 launch window. Gearbox Software's looter shooter title is set to arrive on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X next year, during Take-Two Interactive's Fiscal Year 2026.

Borderlands 4

The fourth mainline Borderlands title and the seventh overall entry in the series will follow 2019's Borderlands 3. 2K has not shared any details about the game but has confirmed that players will once again take on the role of a vault hunter in search of a secret treasure.

“All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions,” Gearbox founder and president Randy Pitchford had said in the official announcement.

Mafia: The Old Country

The same day, 2K also revealed Mafia: The Old Country, the fourth mainline game in the Mafia series, for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Publisher 2K and developer Hangar 13 have confirmed the action-adventure title will take players back to Sicily in the 1900s to tell an original story about the origins of organised crime.

“In Mafia: The Old Country, we're going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences,” Nick Baynes, president of Hangar 13, had said in the announcement.

While both Borderlands 4 and Mafia 4 received a teaser trailer at Gamescom, the games will likely get expanded trailers that detail story and gameplay at The Game Awards. 2K could also reveal the release dates for the two upcoming titles. In a post on X, Gearbox boss Pitchford confirmed Mafia 4's trailer would include gameplay.

2K parent Take-Two is looking at a busy Fiscal Year 2026 release calendar with multiple major titles launching. In addition to Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, the publisher will also launch Sid Meier's Civilization VII in 2025. Take-Two's 2025 launch pipeline also includes a little-known open-world title, Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games' follow-up to GTA 5 is set to release in Fall 2025.

The Game Awards 2024 will be hosted by creator and producer Geoff Keighley. The nominees for this year's awards were announced last month, with PS5 exclusive Astro Bot and Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth leading the pack with seven nominations each, including the Game of the Year honour. Other Game of the Year nominees include action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong, indie roguelike deckbuilder Balatro, breakout RPG hit Metaphor: ReFantazio and Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree.

Borderlands 4

upcoming
Borderlands 4

Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Borderlands
PEGI Rating 18+
Mafia: The Old Country

upcoming
Mafia: The Old Country

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Mafia
PEGI Rating 7+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Borderlands 4, Mafia The Old Country, Borderlands, Mafia, Gearbox Software, Gearbox, Hangar 13, 2K
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
