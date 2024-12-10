The Game Awards 2024 is set to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 12. The live event, which will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch, will honour the best games of the year across genres. The awards night is also expected to premiere reveals and trailers for several upcoming and unannounced games. Now, 2K has confirmed that two of its major titles, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, will get first-look trailers at The Game Awards.

2K Readies Trailers for The Game Awards

In a post on X Monday, the official Borderlands account announced that the first-look trailer for the next game in the series will premiere at The Game Awards 2024, calling Borderlands 4 the “most ambitious Borderlands yet”.

Who's ready to get their first look at the most ambitious Borderlands yet?! pic.twitter.com/u7SJ2K2MPZ — Borderlands (@Borderlands) December 9, 2024

At the same time, the official Mafia X handle also confirmed that Mafia: The Old Country would feature at the event.

Both Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country were first revealed at Gamescom in August with teasers confirming a 2025 launch window. Gearbox Software's looter shooter title is set to arrive on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X next year, during Take-Two Interactive's Fiscal Year 2026.

Borderlands 4

The fourth mainline Borderlands title and the seventh overall entry in the series will follow 2019's Borderlands 3. 2K has not shared any details about the game but has confirmed that players will once again take on the role of a vault hunter in search of a secret treasure.

“All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions,” Gearbox founder and president Randy Pitchford had said in the official announcement.

Mafia: The Old Country

The same day, 2K also revealed Mafia: The Old Country, the fourth mainline game in the Mafia series, for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Publisher 2K and developer Hangar 13 have confirmed the action-adventure title will take players back to Sicily in the 1900s to tell an original story about the origins of organised crime.

“In Mafia: The Old Country, we're going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences,” Nick Baynes, president of Hangar 13, had said in the announcement.

While both Borderlands 4 and Mafia 4 received a teaser trailer at Gamescom, the games will likely get expanded trailers that detail story and gameplay at The Game Awards. 2K could also reveal the release dates for the two upcoming titles. In a post on X, Gearbox boss Pitchford confirmed Mafia 4's trailer would include gameplay.

2K parent Take-Two is looking at a busy Fiscal Year 2026 release calendar with multiple major titles launching. In addition to Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, the publisher will also launch Sid Meier's Civilization VII in 2025. Take-Two's 2025 launch pipeline also includes a little-known open-world title, Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games' follow-up to GTA 5 is set to release in Fall 2025.

The Game Awards 2024 will be hosted by creator and producer Geoff Keighley. The nominees for this year's awards were announced last month, with PS5 exclusive Astro Bot and Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth leading the pack with seven nominations each, including the Game of the Year honour. Other Game of the Year nominees include action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong, indie roguelike deckbuilder Balatro, breakout RPG hit Metaphor: ReFantazio and Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree.